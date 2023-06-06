Happy Mondays, Oasis, Ride members launch new band Mantra Of The Cosmos with debut single ‘Gorilla Guerilla’

Mantra Of The Cosmos, the new British supergroup made up of some of the most influential acts from the past 30 years, have released a single.

Featuring Shaun Ryder (Happy Mondays, Black Grape), Zak Starkey (The Who, Oasis), Andy Bell (Oasis, Ride) and Bez (Happy Mondays, Black Grape), their debut track ‘Gorilla Guerilla’ has been described as “a fantastic psychedelic groove from a band of misfits, outsiders and innovators,” by Starkey.

The track comes with a colourful and trippy music video directed by Ryder’s son Olli Ryder. Mantra Of The Cosmos debuted the song at an intimate show in London’s famous club, The Box.

Starkey came up with the idea for the band, which has Ryder on vocals, Bell on guitar, and Bez and Starkey on percussion. Speaking on the new project, Bell says: “It’s a pleasure to be part of Mantra of the Cosmos. Four like-minded souls who get off on the same music.”

Ryder previously shared that while the influences from the members’ respective projects are still prominent, the supergroup’s music sounds nothing like what the musicians have released before. “It doesn’t sound like the Mondays or Black Grape or Oasis or The Who, it’s what we’re doing all together,” he added, mentioning that an album is the works.

In a press release, the band is described as “a dubby, electronic, 21st century Hawkwind of a band destined to be experienced through epic live performances.” Mantra of The Cosmos are set to take on a considerably larger stage, playing Glastonbury Festival’s Glade area on Sunday June 25 at 8.20pm.

In other news, Happy Mondays are set to perform at a series of live events taking place across the UK. This includes a slot at Sheffield’s Rock N Roll Circus 2023, which will also feature performances by Noel Gallagher, The Cribs and more. The performance is set for September 1 and will take place at Don Valley Bowl.