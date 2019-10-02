Happy Mondays release video for remastered track ‘The Egg’ and announce ‘The Early EPs’ release

They're still twistin ya melon...

Happy Mondays have announced a new video for the remastered version of ‘The Egg’, one of the Manchester band’s earliest tracks. Check it out exclusively bellow on NME.com

Taken from the band’s upcoming ‘The Early EPs’ collection, the new video is directed by renowned artist Pete Fowler and features cartoon representations of Bez, Shaun Ryder and co as they head off on a psychedelic car journey.

The new ‘Early EPs’ collection, meanwhile, brings together the seminal Madchester band’s first four EPs for the first time – namely 1985’s ‘Forty Five’, 1986’s ‘Freaky Dancin/The Egg’ and 1987’s ‘Tart Tart’ & ‘24 Hour Party People’ (1987).

It’s available from October 25 both digitally and as a 4×12″ coloured vinyl box set. You can pre-order it here.

Check out the tracklisting in full below.

Forty Five EP:

A: Delightful (Remastered)

B1: This Feeling (Remastered)

B2: Oasis (Remastered)

Freaky Dancin/The Egg EP:

A: Freaky Dancin (Live) (Remastered)

B1: The Egg (Mix) (Remastered)

B2: Freaky Dancin(Remastered)

Tart Tart EP:

A: Tart Tart (Remastered)

B1: Little Matchstick Owen (Remastered)

24 Hour Party People EP

A: 24 Hour Party People (Remastered)

B1: Yahoo (Remastered)

B2: Wah Wah (Think Tank) (Remastered)

Later this month, the Happy Mondays will also head out on a huge greatest hits tour – you can find all the details of it here.

In other Mondays news, it was also confirmed earlier this year that Jack O’Connell will portray Shaun Ryder in an upcoming biopic.