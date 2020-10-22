Shaun Ryder and Bez have launched a new YouTube channel called Call The Cops – check out the trailer below.

The first instalment of the Happy Mondays bandmates’ video venture will arrive on the platform this Sunday (October 25).

In a trailer for the project, soundtracked by the Mondays’ ‘Step On’, Ryder explains: “We’ll be looking back at our lives but fuck knows what else we’ll be looking back at.”

Later in the clip, the pair discuss forming the Happy Mondays in 1980. “I mean, we were making records before we could really play or I could write songs,” Ryder recalls. “The first song I wrote was about the Vietnam War.”

They then look back on Ryder’s stint on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! a decade ago. “The best moment of the whole thing is when you got bit by that snake,” Bez says.

Ryder and Bez have previously appeared together on Celebrity Gogglebox. Last year, Bez was reported to be “in talks” to take part in Strictly Come Dancing, but did not appear on last year’s series.

Meanwhile, Robbie Williams has revealed that he’s written a song with Ryder. “The song will emerge, plans change all the time, but hopefully [it will be released] sometime in the spring,” he said.

Happy Mondays will headline the brand new festival Creation Day next year alongside Editors. The event is set to take place at Wolverhampton West Park from May 29-30, 2021.