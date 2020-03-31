Happy Mondays’ Shaun Ryder thinks he had coronavirus: “I had no energy”

Happy Mondays frontman Shaun Ryder has said he thinks he had coronavirus, after falling ill earlier this month.

As the UK begins the second week of lockdown to prevent the curb of the deadly disease, the Madchester legend said he suffered “symptoms” of the disease earlier this month, and explained that his wife was “floored” by it.

“I’m pretty sure we’ve had it. We had symptoms of it. I mean, nothing puts my missus in bed; no matter what, she’ll still get up even if she’s dying, but this floored her. She was in bed for over a week,” Ryder told Sky News.

Advertisement

“She had pretty much everything they said: couldn’t move, found it hard breathing. Then I went down with the old headaches and flu-type symptoms. I had no energy but nothing that I’d go to A&E with, I coped with it at home.

“So, you know, I think a lot of people have had it [but not been confirmed].”

Ryder, who takes medication for an underactive thyroid and suffers from various allergies, explained that his battle with the disease could have been a lot worse.

READ MORE: How you can help your local independent record shop amid the coronavirus crisis

“My immune system is pretty much shagged,” he said. “Once your thyroid’s gone, that’s it. My dust allergies are terrible as well. I get symptoms where I can’t swallow, I can’t breathe.

“I actually stop breathing, I think it’s 80 times a night, because I have sleep apnoea. I’ve had it since I was a kid.

“With my allergies and breathing I’d think I would have got it real bad, but, you know…”

Advertisement

Ryder, who is currently self-isolating with his family, also shared his tips for getting through isolation.

“Well, take care. And remember, once a day for your exercises,” he said.

“You’ve got to be a bit optimistic. I know I have. If I put anything negative in me then it seems to amplify the situation. I have to think positive. I can’t think anything not positive, otherwise I’ll bring it into existence. Like, every time I think of somebody who I don’t want to see they end up knocking on your door. So think positive.”

Despite being forced to cancel a string of shows as a result of the disease, Ryder said he was “all right” and joked that he |basically started self-isolating about 10 years ago, apart from work.”

Other high-profile names who have suffered from the disease include Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, Geto Boys rapper Scarface, actor Idris Elba, NBA superstar Kevin Durant and Radiohead guitarist Ed O’Brien.