Hard-Fi have announced an intimate London show in aid of Stand Up To Cancer – find all the details below.

The Staines band, who made a long-awaited return last year, will headline a special gig at the 900-capacity Union Chapel in Islington on Monday, February 6 – two days after World Cancer Day (February 4).

The Big Pink (who last September released their first album in a decade, ‘The Love That’s Ours’) are set to appear as the main support act following performances from Monster Florence, Tom A. Smith and néomí.

Advertisement

Tickets are available now, priced at £35+ a booking fee – you can purchase yours from here.

In a statement about the upcoming concert, Hard-Fi frontman Richard Archer said: “Like so many people out there cancer has impacted our lives so much, we’ve lost dearly loved family members and friends to this shit disease.

“So we’re very happy to be involved with this years event, hopefully we can make a tiny contribution to having cancer fuck off once and for all – and do that whilst having a great night out.”

Hard-Fi Headline Stand Up To Cancer @Union Chapel 2023 We are very happy to announce that we’ll be headlining the illustrious Stand Up To Cancer @ Union Chapel 2023. Taking place on MONDAY, FEBRUARY 6TH 2023 at the Union Chapel, Islington, London. pic.twitter.com/oC1LVtZBsI — Hard-Fi💙 (@HARD_FI) January 12, 2023

Having launched in 2016, the event has previously seen the likes of Lewis Capaldi, White Lies, Marika Hackman, Maisie Peters, Laura Mvula and Andy Burrows take to the stage in aid of SU2C.

Last September, Hard-Fi played their first live show in eight years – a small warm-up in Milton Keynes ahead of bigger reunion gigs in Manchester and London, the latter of which sold out in just 10 minutes.

Advertisement

The group announced in April 2022 that they were getting back together to mark the belated 15th anniversary of their Number One debut album, ‘Stars Of CCTV’ (2005). Prior to this, Hard-Fi hadn’t performed a concert since 2014.

During an interview with NME last May, Richard Archer was asked about the possibility of new music from Hard-Fi. “I’m always coming up with ideas,” he responded.

“I started another band, OffWorld, a couple of years ago. We’ve made an album I’m very proud of that I want released. Something needs to happen with it and, now Hard-Fi doing this, maybe people will start to return my calls.”

He continued: “I’m trying to decide what songs are for Hard-Fi and what are OffWorld’s, but maybe I’m over-thinking it. ‘Stars Of CCTV’ was just the best songs I’d written about my life at that time, celebrating a life that was pretty boring and wanting something different, but which was still fun because I was making music with my friends.”