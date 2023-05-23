Hard-Fi announce first full UK tour in 11 years

Hard-Fi have announced their first UK tour in 11 years. Check out the full list of dates below.

The band’s 13-date tour kicks off on October 5 at junction in Cambridge. From there, the rest of the dates include shows in Leeds, Glasgow, Liverpool and Birmingham. The tour is set to wrap at London’s Troxy on October 21, marking HARD-FI’s first live appearance in the East End.

“We’re really excited to be heading back out on the road and playing venues up and down the country for the first time in too long,” shared HARD-FI frontman Richard Archer in a press release.

We’re going on tour!!! We’ll be around your neck of the woods this October. Presale starts tomorrow at 10AM and general sale starts Friday at 10AM. Make sure you're signed up to our mailing list for access to presale tickets: https://t.co/1cwkWETKSz. See you down the front. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/bSkGOc1ZQ4 — Hard-Fi💙 (@HARD_FI) May 23, 2023

“When we announced we were playing some shows again, so many people asked us when we were coming to their town, so hopefully everyone will be able to get to one of the shows,” he continued.

“We’re really looking forward to seeing our fans again and maybe meeting some new ones. We will of course be playing the tunes they’ve been desperate to hear, but everyone should keep their ears out for something new too,” he added.

Tickets for all 13 shows will be available to the band’s mailing list on pre-sale from 10am on May 24 before going on general sale at 10am on May 26. Visit here for tickets.

Hard-Fi October 2023 tour dates are:

5 – Cambridge, Junction

6 – Sheffield, The Leadmill

7 – Leeds, Beckett University

9 – Glasgow, SWG3 Galvanizers

11 – Newcastle, NX

12 – Liverpool, O2 Academy

13 – Birmingham, O2 Institute

15 – Bristol, O2 Academy

16 – Oxford, O2 Academy

17 – Brighton, Chalk

19 – Norwich, UEA

20 – Nottingham, Rock City

21- London, Troxy

Set your alarms, we’ve got some big news coming tomorrow… 10am 👀 pic.twitter.com/390Zff9I4Y — Hard-Fi💙 (@HARD_FI) May 22, 2023

In other news, the band responded to comments on similarities between their 2006 single ‘Hard To Beat’ and Paramore‘s recent hit ‘C’est Comme Ca’.

Some fans thought the opening chord progressions of the two songs sounded notably similar when ‘C’est Comme Ca’ was first released. A fan tweeted them suggesting that they should sue Paramore – “the song flopped so y’all wouldn’t get that much money but still”, which they then quote tweeted with a single embarrassed emoji.

Hard-Fi also played their first gig in eight years in September of last year. The band opened with ‘Stars of CCTV”s second track ‘Middle Eastern Holiday’, also playing ‘Gotta Reason’, ‘Tied Up Too Tight’ and ‘Cash Machine’ from the album. Elsewhere, they included a cover of The White Stripes‘ ‘Seven Nation Army’ and closed the encore with ‘Living For The Weekend’.