Hard-Fi appear to tease ‘Stars Of CCTV’ anniversary show

Hard-Fi appear to be teasing a live return to celebrate the 15th anniversary of their debut studio album, ‘Stars Of CCTV’.

The band released the Number One record back in 2005, and it went on to be nominated for that year’s Mercury Prize. It contains the singles ‘Hard To Beat’, ‘Cash Machine’ and ‘Living For The Weekend’.

Hard-Fi released two more albums – ‘Once Upon A Time In The West’ (2007) and ‘Killer Sounds’ (2011) – before going on hiatus in 2014. The group haven’t played a live show since.

In April 2020, frontman Richard Archer told NME that Hard-Fi were considering a return to the stage to mark their first album’s 15-year milestone.

“That album has defined people’s lives and when they were growing up,” he explained. “We’ll definitely do it at some point, but with new music too so we’re not just trading on past glories.”

This week, some fans took to Twitter to share an image of a ‘Stars Of CCTV’-style poster that’s been spotted on the London Underground. It features the word “London” above the date “01.10.22”, pointing toward a gig in early October.

You can see those photographs below.

@HARD_FI ???!!!!?! The way I just yelled “HARD-FI?!” On the train and now everyone’s looking at me 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/osuFjuCgGn — Amy ✨ (@CapriCornetto) April 13, 2022

Elsewhere, Hard-Fi have been sharing a series of posts in relation to the album in question – including a piano-led performance of ‘Move On Now’ and a video of a band member flicking through the sheet music for ‘Stars Of CCTV’.

Alongside another upload, the band wrote: “My Nan’s old piano, aka the ‘Move On Now’ piano is getting a tune courtesy of @handelpianos also used on ‘Stars Of CCTV’ and ‘Living For The Weekend’.”

Additionally, Hardi Fi posted a snippet of Archer playing “the original toy ‘Cash Machine’ melodica” in what appeared to be a rehearsal space: “Sounding a bit out of tune these days, best £20 I’ve spent!”

See those posts and more below.

During his 2020 interview with NME, Richard Archer said: “It’s always felt like Hard-Fi had some unfinished business. I was chatting to the boys about finally getting round to doing something. We’ll try and do something, it was always a good laugh but [side-project] OffWorld is the focus right now.”

He also told NME that Hard-Fi “never expected” the success that ‘Stars Of CCTV’ brought them. “It all happened so quickly, after such a long time of building up and being in bands that hadn’t quite worked out,” Archer explained.

“There’s a little bit of you which thinks it’s going to last forever but it never does, no matter who you are. Looking back it was brilliant, but I wish I’d enjoyed it more.”