Hard-Fi’s Richard Archer’s new band OffWorld share video for debut single, ‘Brave To Be Alive’

Hard-Fi frontman Richard Archer has returned with his new project OffWorld, who have today shared the lyric video for their debut single ‘Brave To Be Alive’. Watch it first on NME below.

Archer, who formed Hard-Fi back in 2003, fronts the new collective comprised of musicians Krysten Cummings, Wolsey White, Smiley Barnard and Dale Davis.

Drawing inspiration from rock, soul, blues and gospel, ‘Brave To Be Alive’ is the first taste of an upcoming EP of the same name. The collection will arrive on April 9, with a full studio album following later this year.

“We’re all really proud of the music we’ve made for OffWorld and personally it’s been so cool to work with such talented musicians and awesome people,” Archer said.

“We wrote and recorded these songs in a turbulent period of our history when the belief that we were all moving forward took a hit, after reading too much science fiction we ended up projecting our worries onto a different world.”

Inspired by looking at brave women from across the globe, the new video presents various clips of footage from demonstrations filmed in Chile, El Salvador, Mexico, Spain and Italy where women performed the feminist Hymn created by Las Tesis.

The clip reflects the lyrical message of ‘Brave To Be Alive’, which has been described as “a fuzz bass hymn to the badass warrior goddess/mother.”

Offworld are due to head out on the road with The Specials this summer. An announcement of their own headline shows is expected in the coming months.

Hard-Fi, meanwhile, went on hiatus back in 2014 after releasing a Greatest Hits album earlier that same year. ‘Best of 2004–2014’ featured material from the band’s three studio efforts, including the hit singles ‘Cash Machine’ and ‘Hard To Beat’.