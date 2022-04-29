Hard-Fi‘s upcoming London reunion show sold out in just 10 minutes after tickets went on sale this morning (April 29).

As announced last weekend, the Staines band will perform their first gig since 2014 at the O2 Forum Kentish Town on October 1, 2022. It’ll mark the belated 15th anniversary of their 2005 debut album, ‘Stars Of CCTV’.

Tickets for the performance went live at 10am BST following an O2 pre-sale on Wednesday (April 27). Shortly afterwards, some fans reported on Twitter that the show had sold out within minutes.

Taking to Facebook Live, Hard-Fi frontman Richard Archer later shared a video in which he confirmed that “all those tickets sold out in 10 minutes” while thanking fans for their support.

“That’s amazing, thank you so, so much for supporting us and believing in us and making that happen,” he said. “That is truly amazing. Thank you. I’m so happy, thank you very much. We’ll see you there in October.”

Archer also labelled touts as “disgraceful” for buying tickets to then sell at “four times [the] face value”, explaining that the original cost gets split between the venue and its staff, the group, and their promotors and team.

Upon sharing the news of Hard-Fi’s return last week, Archer suggested there was potential for a wider tour in the future. “If enough of you are up for this one, who knows?” he said. “Who knows, maybe we might do some more.”

The singer also hinted at the possibility of new material, saying: “We might throw in a couple of new tunes while we’re there.”

‘Stars Of CCTV’ reached Number One in the UK in 2005 and was nominated for that year’s Mercury Prize. It featured the singles ‘Hard To Beat’, ‘Cash Machine’ and ‘Living For The Weekend’.

The band went on to release two more studio albums – ‘Once Upon A Time In The West’ (2007) and ‘Killer Sounds’ (2011) – before going on hiatus in 2014 off the back of a best-of compilation, ‘Hard-Fi: Best Of 2004-2014’.

In April 2020, Archer told NME that Hard-Fi were considering a return to the stage to mark their first record’s 15-year milestone.

“That album has defined people’s lives and when they were growing up,” he explained. “We’ll definitely do it at some point, but with new music too so we’re not just trading on past glories.”