Irish hip-hop collective Hare Squead have dropped a new EP and video.

The group have shared the seven-track release ‘Superweird’ along with a video for lead single ‘Minor Gangsters (Gully)’.

The latter was inspired by politician Rory Stewart and is a response to the time he called them “minor gangsters” last year.

Listen to ‘Superweird’ below’:

Stewart made the comment during a talk held at London’s Emmanuel Centre in which he reflected on his summer 2019 Tory leadership bid.

The politician recalled an encounter in June where two men – who he referred to in his speech as “sort of minor gangsters” – refused to speak to him on camera as part of his filmed campaign walking tours.

The men in question, Lilo Blues and Tony Konstone from Hare Squead, declined his request to chat to him at the time, saying that they didn’t “fuck with politics.”

Watch the official music video for ‘Minor Gangsters’ below:

Hare Squead later accused the Mayoral candidate of being “racist” and of taking “advantage of black boys when it’s convenient.”

“I’m not a gangster, I’m not pretending to be and I’m not going to let some corny, goofy-looking man say I am,” said Blues at the time. “We’re all about peace and love, and he calls us gangsters. It was definitely racist.”

He continued: “It’s just another example of another weirdo white man trying to take advantage of black boys when it’s convenient, then ridiculing them.”

Stewart then apologised for his remarks, saying that he was “completely wrong.”