Harry Styles announces new 2023 UK/European ‘Love On Tour’ dates

Harry Styles has extended his ‘Love On Tour’ into 2023, adding new UK and European gigs with Wet Leg – see the full list of gigs below, and find tickets here.

The singer is currently on tour behind third solo album ‘Harry’s House’, and playing multi-night residencies across North America. Tonight (February 26), he plays the fourth of 15 nights at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

Two new gigs (October 3 at Austin’s Moody Center and October 15 at Chicago’s United Center) have now been added to that run of dates, with new shows in Lima, Peru (November 29) and São Paulo, Brazil (December 13) also added to a subsequent South American tour.

In early 2023, he will then head to Australia and New Zealand, before beginning the newly announced UK and European tour in Horsens, Denmark on May 13.

Five new UK gigs have been announced for the tour, including two new dates at London’s Wembley Stadium (June 13-14), a venue Styles already played twice this summer.

Support for the UK and European gigs will come from Wet Leg, with Inhaler also joining at a huge Irish show.

Tickets for the new UK and European shows will go on sale on Friday, September 2 at 10am local time. Pick up your Harry Styles tickets here, and see the singer’s full, updated ‘Love On Tour’ schedule – with newly added gigs in bold – below.

AUGUST 2022

26 – New York, Madison Square Garden

27 – New York, Madison Square Garden

SEPTEMBER 2022

1 – New York, Madison Square Garden

2 – New York, Madison Square Garden

3 – New York, Madison Square Garden

7 – New York, Madison Square Garden

8 – New York, Madison Square Garden

10 – New York, Madison Square Garden

14 – New York, Madison Square Garden

15 – New York, Madison Square Garden

21 – New York, Madison Square Garden

25 – Austin, Moody Center

26 – Austin, Moody Center

28 – Austin, Moody Center

29 – Austin, Moody Center

OCTOBER 2022

2 – Austin, Moody Center

3 – Austin, Moody Center

6 – Chicago, United Center

8 – Chicago, United Center

9 – Chicago, United Center

13 – Chicago, United Center

6 – Chicago, United Center

14 – Chicago, United Center

15 – Chicago, United Center

23 – Los Angeles, Kia Forum

24 – Los Angeles, Kia Forum

26 – Los Angeles, Kia Forum

28 – Los Angeles, Kia Forum

29 – Los Angeles, Kia Forum

31 – Los Angeles, Kia Forum

NOVEMBER 2022

2 – Los Angeles, Kia Forum

4 – Los Angeles, Kia Forum

5 – Los Angeles, Kia Forum

7 – Los Angeles, Kia Forum

9 – Los Angeles, Kia Forum

11 – Los Angeles, Kia Forum

12 – Los Angeles, Kia Forum

14 – Los Angeles, Kia Forum

15 – Los Angeles, Kia Forum

20 – Guadalajara, Arena FVG

22 – Monterrey, Arena Monterrey

24 – Mexico City, Foro Sol

25 – Mexico City, Foro Sol

27 – Bogotá, Parque Salitre Mágico

29 – Lima, Estadio Nacional

DECEMBER 2022

1 – Santiago, Estadio Bicentenario La Florida

3 – Buenos Aires, Estadio River Plate

4 – Buenos Aires, Estadio River Plate

6 – Allianz Parque, São Paulo

8 – Área Externa da Jeunesse Arena, Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

10 – Pedreira Paulo Leminski, Curitiba, Brazil

13 –Allianz Parque, São Paulo

FEBRUARY 2023

20 – Perth, HBF Park

24 – Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

25 – Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

28 – Gold Coast, Metricon Stadium

MARCH 2023

3 – Sydney, Accor Stadium

4 – Sydney, Accor Stadium

7 – Auckland, Mt Smart Stadium

MAY 2023

13 – Horsens, CASA Arena!

17 – Munich, Olympiastadion!

22 – Coventry, Coventry Building Society Arena!

26 – Edinburgh, BT Murrayfield Stadium!

JUNE 2023

1 – Paris, Stade De France!

5 – Amsterdam, Johan Cruijff Arena!

10 – Dublin, Slane Castle*!

13 – London, Wembley Stadium!

14 – London, Wembley Stadium!

20 – Cardiff, Principality Stadium!

24 – Werchter, Festivalpark!

27 – Dusseldorf, Merkur Spiel-Arena!

JULY 2023

5 – Frankfurt, Deutsche Bank Park!

8 – Vienna, Ernst-Happel-Stadion!

12 – Barcelona, Estadi Olimpic Lluis Company!

14 – Madrid, Nuevo Espacio Mad Cool!

18 – Lisbon, Passeio Maritimo Alges!

22 – Reggio Emilia, RCF Arena!

*with Inhaler

!with Wet Leg

Reviewing Styles’ Wembley Stadium gig earlier this summer, NME wrote: “Seeing Styles perform at a stadium is like entering a parallel universe: heart-shaped sunglasses and pink, super-sized cowboy hats are as good as compulsory, to the point that those not wearing this uniform are outnumbered.

“Everywhere you look, there are people dancing, while throngs of feather boas shed into rainbow clouds each time the crowd jumps along to a huge pop chorus.”