Harry Styles adds fourth London show to 2023 UK and Ireland tour

Harry Styles has added a fourth London show to his 2023 UK and Ireland headline tour.

The ‘Harry’s House’ pop star recently extended his mammoth ‘Love On Tour’ into next year, having played a run of UK/Ireland and European shows this summer. He’s currently in the midst of New York residency ahead of further multi-night billings across North America.

Last week, Styles announced that he’d be returning to these shores in May and June next year. He’s scheduled to visit Coventry, Edinburgh, Dublin, London and Cardiff between extra European concerts.

Today (September 2), it’s been confirmed that the singer will play a fourth night at Wembley Stadium in London on June 17 due to “overwhelming demand”. Additional dates have also been scheduled for Coventry (May 23), Edinburgh (27) and Cardiff (June 21).

Styles has added extra shows in Europe too. He’ll now play Horsens on May 14, Munich on May 18, Coventry on May 23, Paris on June 2, Dusseldorf on June 28 and Frankfurt on July 6.

You can find any remaining tickets for Harry Styles’ new dates here.

FOUR NIGHTS ✨ Due to overwhelming demand, @Harry_Styles : Love On Tour is adding a FOURTH date at Wembley 🤩 Saturday 17th June! Tickets ON SALE NOW. pic.twitter.com/QUlJiVCBkZ — Wembley Stadium (@wembleystadium) September 2, 2022

Support for the UK and European gigs will come from Wet Leg, with Inhaler opening for Styles at his huge show at Slane Castle, Dublin.

Reviewing the star’s Wembley Stadium gig earlier this summer, NME wrote: “Seeing Styles perform at a stadium is like entering a parallel universe: heart-shaped sunglasses and pink, super-sized cowboy hats are as good as compulsory, to the point that those not wearing this uniform are outnumbered.—

“Everywhere you look, there are people dancing, while throngs of feather boas shed into rainbow clouds each time the crowd jumps along to a huge pop chorus.”

Last month, Harry Styles revealed that he is already working on ideas for his fourth solo record. “I’m always writing,” he said.