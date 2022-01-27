Harry Styles adds more UK dates to his ‘Love On Tour’ stadium shows

Harry Styles has added two more dates to his forthcoming UK tour due to high demand.

It comes after a rush for the former One Direction singer’s tour tickets caused Ticketmaster’s UK website to crash earlier this morning (January 27).

Pre-sale tickets for the singer’s ‘Love On Tour’ UK dates, which will take place in June and include dates in Glasgow, London and Manchester, went on sale earlier today ahead of a general sale beginning tomorrow (January 28).

However, the huge demand “exceeded everyone’s expectations”, causing Ticketmaster’s UK ticket outlets to crash.

Just under an hour later, Ticketmaster confirmed that their site was “back up and running”, telling fans that they should contact their customer service team if they were still experiencing problems.

LOVE ON TOUR. NEW DATES ADDED. EMIRATES OLD TRAFFORD. MANCHESTER, UK. 16 JUNE 2022.

WEMBLEY STADIUM. LONDON, UK. 19 JUNE 2022. TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY AT 9AM. pic.twitter.com/8URbqpGh2m — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) January 27, 2022

Now, Styles has added an extra date at Manchester’s Emirates Old Trafford on June 16 and London’s Wembley Stadium on June 19. You can purchase tickets here.

His full list of UK and European tour dates are now as follows:

June

11 – Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, UK

15 – Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, UK

16 – Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, UK (new show)

18 – Wembley Stadium, London, UK

19 – Wembley Stadium, London, UK (new show)

22 – Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland

26 – Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, Germany

29 – Tele2 Arena, Stockholm, Sweden

July

1 – Telenor Arena, Oslo, Norway

3 – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

5 – Accor Arena, Paris, France

7 – Sportpaleis, Antwerp, Belgium

9 – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands

11 – Olympiahalle, Munich, Germany

13 – Budapest Arena, Budapest, Hungary

15 – O2 Arena, Prague, Czech Republic

16 – Stadthalle, Vienna, Austria

18 – Tauron Arena, Krakow, Poland

20 – Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin, Germany

22 – Lanxess Arena, Cologne, Germany

25 – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

26 – Pala Alpitour, Turin, Italy

29 – WiZink Center, Madrid, Spain

31 – Altice Arena, Lisbon, Portugal

Earlier this month Styles cancelled the Australian and New Zealand dates on his ‘Love On Tour’, citing “the continuing challenges for international touring”.