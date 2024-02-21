Harry Styles’ alleged stalker sent him 8,000 cards in less than a month, court hears

Myra Carvalho, 35, sent the soloist and former One Direction member handwritten letters and ordered numerous cards for him online that were subsequently sent to his address, Harrow Crown Court was told (via BBC News).

According to prosecutors, some of the cards sent to Styles by Carvalho were wedding-themed. Two of the letters were hand-delivered to the ‘As It Was’ artist’s address, they claimed.

Carvalho, who is a Brazilian citizen, had been staying in a backpacking hostel in Earl’s Court, west London after arriving in the UK last December. The court was told that her family were unaware that she had travelled to the country.