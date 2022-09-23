Harry Styles and Florence Pugh collaborate on ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ song ‘With You All The Time’

Florence Pugh and Harry Styles have released ‘With You All The Time’, a song from the soundtrack to their new film, Don’t Worry Darling.

Credited to the artists’ respective characters in the film, Alice and Jack, the song follows a mostly instrumental structure, with distorted snippets of Pugh’s voice playing over an eerie melody played on a grand piano. The latter comes courtesy of Styles, who’d apparently minted a demo of the song in just five minutes.

Speaking to Variety last month, Olivia Wilde – who directed Don’t Worry Darling – said of the track: “In prep, Harry called me and said, ‘What’s the trigger song? Like, what’s the melody?’ I said, ‘I don’t know. I’m going to different writers to write it. Do you have anything in mind?’ And he said, ‘I’ll think about it.’ Five minutes later, he sent me a demo from his piano, and it was what ended up in the film. He called me and said, ‘What about this?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, that’s it. That’s it. And that’s really insane that you did that in five minutes.’”

In the same interview, Styles explained that he aimed to create “something that could be both sweet and creepy, entirely dependent on the context”. Touching on its genesis, he said: “I remember first playing it on the piano, and it had a sort of homemade nursery rhyme feel to it. Applied to the different moments in the film, I think it takes on a couple of different lives — I hope.”

Have a listen to ‘With You All The Time’ below:

Don’t Worry Darling arrived in cinemas today (September 23). In a four-star review of it, NME’s Alex Flood called it “a really quite good film [that] has been overshadowed needlessly”.

True, the film has been largely controversial for perceived drama behind-the-scenes. Among them have been a PR disaster at the Venice Film Festival involving Wilde’s alleged feud with Pugh, a viral video in which Styles seemingly spits on co-star Chris Pine, and Wilde’s ongoing public beef with Shia LaBeouf.

This week saw Wilde address the rumours that Styles spat on Pine, with the director vouching that “Harry did not spit on Chris”, calling the situation “a perfect example of people [looking] for drama anywhere they can”. Styles also joked about the incident at the 10th of his 15 shows in New York City.