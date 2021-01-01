Harry Styles and Phoebe Waller-Bridge dance up a storm in ‘Treat People With Kindness’ video

Harry Styles has shared a video for his new single ‘Treat People With Kindness’ – watch it below.

Taken from the former One Direction singer’s second album, the Grammy-nominated ‘Fine Line’, the video sees Styles put on his dancing shoes and dance up a storm alongside Fleabag creator and Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

‘Treat People With Kindness’ is the sixth single to be taken from ‘Fine Line’. It follows the tracks ‘Lights Up’, ‘Falling’, ‘Golden’ and the two Number One singles ‘Watermelon Sugar’ and ‘Adore You’.

Watch the Ben and Gabe Turner-directed video for ‘Treat People With Kindness’ below:

In a four-star review of ‘Fine Line’, NME‘s Hannah Mylrea said: “Styles’ second album is a total joy. It’s an elegant combination of the ex-boybander’s influences, slick modern pop and his own roguish charm.”

Last month, Styles announced that he has postponed his 2021 UK and European tour indefinitely.

The pop star was set to hit the road in support of his second solo album ‘Fine Line’ this April, but he postponed the dates until February and March 2021 due to the coronavirus crisis.

In other Harry Styles news, the pop star has revealed that he is a major investor in Manchester forthcoming arena venue Co-Op Live.

The 23,500-capacity venue, whose name was revealed in September, is the brainchild of the Oak View Group, who announced their plans last month following approval from the local council. Once completed, Co-op Live will be the UK’s largest indoor concert venue.

Meanwhile, Fleabag‘s Phoebe Waller-Bridge has confirmed that the show will never return, having previously expressed a desire to revisit it in the future.

The acclaimed sitcom ended in 2019 and saw Waller-Bridge winning Emmys for Outstanding Comedy Writer, ­Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series – the latter seeing her becoming the first Brit to win it in 38 years.