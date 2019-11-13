Harry Styles announces details of huge 2020 World Tour

Harry's coming to an arena near you in 2020

Harry Styles has announced details of an extensive 2020 world tour called ‘Love On Tour’. Full details of all the UK and Ireland dates are listed below.

The former One Direction star will tour in support of his upcoming album, ‘Fine Line’, which is released on December 13 and comes two and a half years after his debut self-titled record.

The UK leg of the tour will begin in Birmingham Arena next April and will see Styles performing in Sheffield, Dublin, London, Manchester and Glasgow.

For the UK and Ireland tour dates only, fans who pre-order ‘Fine Line’ via Styles’ website by 5pm on November 17 can get priority access to ‘Love On Tour’ tickets. Tickets will go on general sale on Friday, November 22 at 10am.

Styles will be supported on the tour with King Princess throughout his European dates. Jenny Lewis will provide support on Styles’ US and Canada dates whilst Koffee will appear with Styles in Mexico.

APRIL 2020 tour dates

15 – Arena Birmingham, Birmingham

17 – FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield

19 – 3Arena, Dublin

22 – The O2, London

23 – The O2, London

25 – Manchester Arena, Manchester

26 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

Last month, the pop star returned with new single ‘Lights Up’ – his first new music in two years – complete with a moody video.

Styles also appeared to hint at wanting to become a Hollywood star too, after recently admitting that he is keen to play James Bond.

He told Hits Radio: “Yeah, I mean, who wouldn’t [want to be Bond]? I grew up watching those. You know, I loved him when I was a kid. So I think it’s kind of everyone’s dream a little bit, right?” Styles also recently confirmed that he was offered the role of Prince Eric in Disney’s forthcoming live-action reboot of The Little Mermaid, but turned down the role because his upcoming plans for his music didn’t align with the film’s production schedule.

Meanwhile, rumours that Styles may have been appearing at Glastonbury 2020 proved premature as the singer’s US tour dates clash with the festival’s 50th anniversary celebrations.