Harry Styles announces new album ‘Fine Line’

Merry Christmas, Harry Styles fans!

Harry Styles has announced the details of his forthcoming second solo album, ‘Fine Line’.

The former One Direction singer will release his new record on December 13 – two and a half years after his debut self-titled record.

Last month the pop star returned with new single ‘Lights Up’ – his first new music in two years – complete with a moody video.

Styles recently discussed the creation of his upcoming new album in an interview with Rolling Stone.

In particular, he detailed the story of how he took magic mushrooms while recording the upcoming record, and ended up biting off the end of his tongue.

“Did a lot of mushrooms in here,” he said of Malibu’s Shangri-La studios. “We’d do mushrooms, lie down on the grass, and listen to Paul McCartney’s Ram in the sunshine.