Harry Styles announces North American ‘Love On Tour’ dates for 2022

Harry Styles has announced a North American headline tour for this year – see all the details below.

The pop star, whose third album ‘Harry’s House’ arrives on May 20, will return to New York to perform 10 nights at Madison Square Garden between August 28 and September 21 in continuation of his global ‘Love On Tour’.

He’ll then head over to Los Angeles to play 10 shows at the city’s Kia Forum between October 31 and November 15.

Advertisement

Styles is also scheduled to play five concerts in both Austin (September 25 to October 2) and Chicago (October 6-14) after kicking off the stint with two nights at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena (August 15, 16).

Support will come from Blood Orange (New York), Ben Harper (LA), Madi Diaz (Toronto), Gabriels (Austin) and Jessie Ware (Chicago).

Ticket details are yet to be confirmed – you’ll be able to find them here when they go live. Check out the announcement post below, and head to Styles’ official site for more information.

The UK and Ireland leg of Styles’ 2022 tour commences next month, with the run including two consecutive nights at Wembley Stadium in London (June 18, 19). You can find any remaining tickets for those shows here.

Later this summer, the singer will hit the road for further headline performances across Europe.

Advertisement

Harry Styles recently shared details of two special intimate gigs – ‘One Night Only In New York’ (May 20) and ‘One Night Only In London’ (May 24) – to celebrate the release of his new album, which has been previewed by the single ‘As It Was’.

Last month, it was announced that the star will headline the final day of Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2022 on May 29 with “a full solo festival set”.

The news came after Styles played two bill-topping shows at Coachella 2022 – check out NME‘s four-star review of his first performance here.