Harry Styles has announced new US tour dates for 2021 – you can see the full schedule below.

The pop star was initially due to embark on the mammoth ‘Love On Tour’ last year in support of his second album ‘Fine Line’, which came out in December 2019. However, the shows were ultimately shelved at the start of the COVID crisis.

Today (July 14), Styles announced that the US leg of the stint will now kick off in Las Vegas on September 4, 2021. Ticket information can be found here.

“I could not be more excited for these shows,” Styles wrote on Twitter. “As always, the well-being of my fans, band, and crew, is my top priority.”

He continued: “Safety guidelines will be available on the respective venue websites to ensure we can all be together as safely as possible. Please notice that some dates have changed, and new shows have been added.”

Having postponed his UK and European tour dates “indefinitely” back in December, the singer told fans today that he “can’t wait to see you again, but for obvious reasons it is just not possible at this time”.

“I will be sharing more news soon about shows across the globe and new music. I love you all so much. I’m excited and I can’t wait to see you. H,” Styles’ post concluded.

As announced for the original dates, Jenny Lewis will fulfil her planned special guest appearances at the ‘Love On Tour’ US concerts in September.

Back in May, Harry Styles picked up the Best British Single award for the ‘Fine Line’ single ‘Watermelon Sugar’ at the BRIT Awards 2021. He said during his acceptance speech that “moments like this make me more incredibly grateful to get to do this”.