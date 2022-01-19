Harry Styles announces rescheduled 2022 world tour dates

Harry Styles has announced the rescheduled tour dates for his previously postponed world tour, which includes a new run of shows in the UK.
The singer’s tour was originally scheduled to take place back in April 2020, before being postponed to February and March 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, he was forced to postpone the dates indefinitely in December 2020.
Today (January 19), Styles has unveiled a massive 32-city tour that includes both rescheduled shows and a string of brand new stadium dates set to take place in the UK in June.
“I’m so happy to announce that ‘Love On Tour 2022’ is finally coming to the UK, Europe and South America,” Styles wrote on Instagram. “I’m so excited to see you. Thank you, I love you. H.”
The ‘Love On Tour’ shows start on June 11 at Glasgow’s Ibrox Stadium. They’ll then continue through the UK and Ireland, taking in Manchester, London and Dublin, before crossing over to Europe and running throughout July. The world tour will conclude in November in Latin America.
Special guests include Mitski on the UK dates, Arlo Parks in Dublin, Wolf Alice on select European dates and Koffee across all Latin American dates.
All existing tickets for rescheduled shows will remain valid. Tickets for the new shows go on general sale 9am on Friday (January 28) here.
You can see the full list of Harry Styles’ upcoming tour dates below:
JUNE 2022
11 – Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, UK (new show)
15 – Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, UK (new show)
18 – Wembley Stadium, London, UK (new show)
22 – Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland (new show)
26 – Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, Germany (new show)
29 – Tele2 Arena, Stockholm, Sweden (new show)
JULY 2022
1 – Telenor Arena, Oslo, Norway (new show)
3 – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
5 – Accor Arena, Paris, France
7 – Sportpaleis, Antwerp, Belgium
9 – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands
11 – Olympiahalle, Munich, Germany
13 – Budapest Arena, Budapest, Hungary
15 – O2 Arena, Prague, Czech Republic
16 – Stadthalle, Vienna, Austria
18 – Tauron Arena, Krakow, Poland
20 – Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin, Germany
22 – Lanxess Arena, Cologne, Germany
25 – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
26 – Pala Alpitour, Turin, Italy
29 – WiZink Center, Madrid, Spain
31 – Altice Arena, Lisbon, Portugal
NOVEMBER 2022
20 – Arena FVG, Guadalajara, México
22 – Arena Monterrey, Monterrey, México
25 – Foro Sol, Mexico City, México
27 – Parque Salitre Mágico, Bogotá, Colombia
29 – Jockey Club, Lima, Peru
DECEMBER 2022
1 – Estadio Bicentenario La Florida, Santiago, Chile
3 – Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina
6 – Allianz Parque, São Paulo, Brazil
8 – Área Externa da Jeunesse Arena, Rio De Janeiro, Brazil
10 – Pedreira Paulo Leminski, Curitiba, Brazil
Last week, Styles was announced as one of the headliners for this year’s Coachella. He will top the bill of the 2022 edition with Billie Eilish and Kanye West (officially billed as Ye, his legal name). Swedish House Mafia will also make their return at the festival.