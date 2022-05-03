Harry Styles announces special ‘One Night Only’ London gig

Harry Styles has announced details of a special ‘One Night Only’ show in London to celebrate the release of his new album ‘Harry’s House’.

The artist’s third studio album, the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Fine Line’, is set for release on May 20 via Columbia.

After recently announcing a ‘One Night Only’ gig in New York to celebrate the arrival of ‘Harry’s House’, Styles has now confirmed that he will also perform at London’s O2 Academy Brixton on May 24 to welcome the new LP.

The gig will see Styles performing songs from the new album for the first time, according to a press release.

Harry’s House Live From London. May 24th. pic.twitter.com/Ld7GpJVLig — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) May 3, 2022

Tickets for Styles’ ‘One Night Only’ London gig will be available in a pre-sale (available to American Express Card Members, O2 Priority members and fans who pre-order ‘Harry’s House) on May 10, before a general sale begins at 10am on May 11.

Tickets will be available to buy here next week.

Styles recently debuted two tracks from ‘Harry’s House’ during his Coachella 2022 headline set. His performance at the first weekend of the festival last month saw him premiere ‘Boyfriends’ and ‘Late Night Talking’, while also giving his chart-topping single ‘As It Was’ its first live airing.

The first trailer for Don’t Worry Darling, which features Styles in his first lead movie role, was released yesterday (May 2). The musician will play Jack in the film, husband of Florence Pugh’s housewife Alice, who begins to question the experimental utopian community the couple live in.