Harry Styles announces third solo album ‘Harry’s House’

Harry Styles has announced his third solo album, ‘Harry’s House’ – check out the official trailer and artwork below.

Following on from 2019’s ‘Fine Line’, the new 13-track record will arrive globally on May 20. You can pre-save/pre-add it here.

Styles confirmed the news today (March 23) after teasing the project with a series of cryptic posts across various unknown social media platforms that the singer had followed, including an Instagram account called ‘You Are Home’.

Elsewhere, mysterious adverts began appearing in newspapers around the world earlier this month while a ‘You Are Home’ website was also launched (via fan Twitter page HSDaily).

The official ‘Harry’s House’ trailer sees Styles take to the stage in an empty theatre as a yellow house set design is hoisted up behind him. Numerous shots of natural environments, city streets and huge crowds of fans also appear.

After the screen fades to black, the video displays the message: “Harry’s House. The new album by Harry Styles. May 20.” Check out the clip and the official cover artwork below.

A tracklist for ‘Harry’s House’ as well as news of a first single are yet to be revealed.

Last month, Styles was spotted filming a new music video on a giant bed on wheels outside Buckingham Palace in London.

He will showcase ‘Harry’s House’ on his UK and Europe headline tour this summer, which includes two huge dates at London’s Wembley Stadium. You can see the full schedule and find any remaining tickets here.

The pop star will also headline Coachella Festival 2022 in Indio, California next month alongside fellow bill-toppers Kanye West and Billie Eilish.

In a four-star review, NME described Styles’ previous album ‘Fine Line’ as “a total joy”, adding: “It’s an elegant combination of the ex-boybander’s influences, slick modern pop and his own roguish charm.”