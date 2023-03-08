Harry Styles breaks silence on deleted One Direction t-shirt photo

Harry Styles has explained why he posted then swiftly deleted a picture of himself wearing a One Direction t-shirt this weekend.

On Sunday night (March 5), the singer shared a mirror selfie to his Instagram Story, in which he was wearing merchandise from the band’s ‘Up All Night Tour’ (2011 to 2012).

Numerous Instagram accounts screenshotted the photo before it was quickly deleted, as fans were quick to speculate as to why he removed it.

Several suggested it was possibly meant for his ‘close friends’ Instagram story, while ‘He Deleted It‘ also trended on Twitter.

when I thought I was the only one stuck in the 1D fangirl era

also he deleted it … pic.twitter.com/Ap6dfNsrsS — thewalkingredflag (@twrf_) March 6, 2023

The former One Direction singer has now explained what actually happened, telling the crowd at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand during his ‘Love On Tour’ show yesterday (March 7), that it was an “accident”.

“I guess some of us have secrets,” he said during an interaction with a fan. “Maybe, like some people, you want to keep something to yourself, and maybe one day you will accidentally post it to your Instagram Story,” he laughed as the crowd screamed.

You can watch a clip of Styles explaining the mishap below.

Last month, Styles thanked his former bandmates after he was named Artist Of The Year at the 2023 BRIT Awards.

“I wanna start my thanking my family,” Styles began. “I wanna thank my family for being the most supportive, understanding, patient, loving family I could ask for. I wanna thank my mum for signing me up for X Factor without telling me cos I literally wouldn’t be here without you.”

He continued: “I wanna thank Niall, Louis, Liam and Zayn, because I wouldn’t be here without you either. Thank you so much. I’m really, really grateful for this and I’m very aware of my privilege up here tonight so this award is for Rina, Charli, Florence, Mabel and Becky.”

His dedication to several female musicians – Rina Sawayama, Charli XCX, Florence Welch of Florence + the Machine, Mabel and Becky Hill – was a nod to the fact that this year’s nominees in the Artist of the Year category were all male.

Elsewhere, Tomlinson recently spoke out about the “envy” he had for Styles’ solo career.

“When One Direction split up, I was mortified, I was absolutely gutted,” Tomlinson told The Times. “I was a bit bitter, I suppose because it just felt like another loss to me. But I’ve a better understanding of things now, and there’s not as much anger. It is what it is.”

He also said a reunion of the boyband was “hard to imagine right now” but didn’t rule out the possibility of one ever happening. “I’d be surprised if we lived out our lives and didn’t have a moment where we had a reunion, or whatever you want to call it. I’d be up for that.”