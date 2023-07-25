Harry Styles calls ‘Love On Tour’ the “greatest experience of my life”

Harry Styles has reflected on his mammoth ‘Love On Tour’, calling it the “greatest experience of [his] life”.

The former One Direction singer played the final show of the two-year worldwide run of dates at the RCF Arena in Reggio Emilia, Italy last Saturday (July 22).

Taking to Instagram Stories yesterday (July 24), Styles posted an image of himself on stage bowing to a crowd. He added an accompanying message in which he looked back on his time out on the road.

“It’s been the greatest experience of my entire life,” the star wrote. “Thank you to my band, and all the crew who made the last few years so special. It’s been an absolute pleasure.

“To everyone who came out to see us play, thank you. I feel so incredibly full and happy, it’s all because of you. You have given me memories that will last a lifetime, more than I could have ever dreamed of.”

Styles continued: “Thank you for your time, your energy, and your love. It’s been an honor to play for you, I hope you had as much fun as I did.

“Look after each other, I’ll see you again when the time is right. Treat People With Kindness. I love you more than you’ll ever know.” Check out the screenshot above.

Additionally, Styles shared a video that focuses on various fans and their experiences of the ‘Love On Tour’. The interview clips are interspersed with backstage and performance footage of the singer.

Tune in here:

Styles played a total of 169 concerts as part of the global trek. To wrap up the last date, he delivered an emotional speech to thank his fans for their support.

“You guys being here tonight, I know you wanted to make it special for me,” he said. “You make it special for me every single night.”

The ‘Harry’s House’ artist concluded the Italy show by debuting an untitled, 10-minute-long instrumental piano track. The name and origin of the song are currently unknown.

In other news, Madame Tussauds recently unveiled seven new waxworks of Styles across its international locations.