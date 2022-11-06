Harry Styles cancels further Los Angeles gigs due to flu

Harry Styles has postponed more gigs on his Los Angeles residency due to contracting the flu.

The former One Direction singer is currently midway through a 15-night residency at The Kia Forum stadium in Inglewood, California as part of his 2022 North American ‘Love On Tour’.

Earlier this week, he cancelled Friday night’s (November 4) show due to illness, and rescheduled it for tonight (November 6). Then, the singer has announced the cancellation of Saturday night’s (November 5) show, as well as the rescheduled Sunday gig and another on Monday.

The LA shows have now been rescheduled for January 26, 27 and 29, following a run of South American dates at the end of the year. As it stands, the residency will continue on Wednesday (November 9).

“Towards the end of the show on Wednesday I started feeling ill and I’ve been in bed with the flu ever since,” he wrote to fans on his Instagram Story.

“I’ve been doing everything I can to be able to sing,” Styles added, “but I’m leaving the doctor now and I’m devastated that it’s just not possible.”

“Until very recently I haven’t had to postpone a show due to illness in the 12 years I’ve been touring. I’m so sorry to do it, and if there was anyway I could do the show I would.”

Harry Styles announces that his shows on November 5th, 6th and 7th will be postponed until January due to illness. pic.twitter.com/tWy4GR7eTS — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 6, 2022

The star, who released his third solo album ‘Harry’s House’ in May, will return to the UK and Ireland next summer as an extension to his mammoth ‘Love On Tour’.

Support for the UK and European gigs will come from Wet Leg, with Inhaler opening for Styles at his huge show at Slane Castle, Dublin.

See the updated schedule for Styles’ Kia Forum residency in Los Angeles below.

NOVEMBER 2022

9 – Los Angeles, Kia Forum

11 – Los Angeles, Kia Forum

12 – Los Angeles, Kia Forum

14 – Los Angeles, Kia Forum

15 – Los Angeles, Kia Forum

JANUARY 2023

26 – Los Angeles, Kia Forum

27 – Los Angeles, Kia Forum

29 – Los Angeles, Kia Forum