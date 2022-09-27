Harry Styles continues to break Billboard chart records with ‘As It Was’

Harry Styles is continuing to break records on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, with ‘As It Was’ reaching its 15th week at Number One.

The lead single from ‘Harry’s House’, which was released in April, is currently in the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart in the US. With this latest milestone, Styles has become the longest-reigning British artist to top the chart with a single track, usurping Elton John‘s 1997 hit ‘Candle In The Wind’ (which spent 14 weeks at Number One).

It also makes Styles’ hit the longest-running Number One by a solo artist, overtaking Whitney Houston‘s ‘I Will Always Love You’ (1992) and Mariah Carey‘s ‘We Belong Together’ (2005), as well as the aforementioned ‘Candle In The Wind’.

Additionally, ‘As It Was’ marks the longest Billboard run since Lil Nas X‘s ‘Old Town Road’ (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus), which remained at Number One for a record-breaking 19 weeks in 2019. It’s also the first song to ever spend its first 24 weeks in the top three positions on the same chart, with 23 of the 24 in the top two extending its record.

In May, Styles achieved the rare feat of simultaneously holding the Number One album and Number One track titles with ‘Harry’s House’ and ‘As It Was’, respectively, in a number of countries.

At the start of this month, Styles and Kate Bush were revealed to be the leading acts on Spotify‘s Top Songs Of Summer 2022 steaming report. According to the platform, ‘As It Was’ registered more than 610million streams between May 29 and August 29, making it the most listened-to song globally, and claimed the top spot in 24 countries.

Meanwhile, the former One Direction singer revealed last month that he is already working on ideas for his fourth solo record. Before then, he’ll return to the UK and Ireland next summer as an extension to his mammoth ‘Love On Tour’.

Additional reporting by Ellie Robinson