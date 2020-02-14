Harry Styles stopped by The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show this morning (February 14) to cover a Joni Mitchell classic – listen to it below.

Visiting Ball on a Valentine’s Day edition of her BBC Radio 2 show, the former One Direction singer put his own spin on Mitchell’s ‘Big Yellow Taxi, taken from the Canadian singer-songwriter’s third studio album, 1970s ‘Ladies of the Canyon’.

Styles, accompanied by a three-piece band, performed the cover in the company of Ball and fellow guests Stephen Fry and Steve Coogan.

Advertisement

Watch the clip below:

Last month, Harry Styles performed ‘Juice’ live with Lizzo on stage in Miami.

Fans filmed the pair dancing on stage together as they sang the ‘Cuz I Love You’ single, with Lizzo at one point pretending to spank Styles. It comes after Styles previously covered ‘Juice’ for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge.

Elsewhere, Blossoms stopped by the BBC Live Lounge last week, sharing a cover of Harry Styles‘ recent single ‘Adore You’.

The soaring, choral cover of the track came as Blossoms release their third album ‘Foolish Loving Spaces’.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Harry Styles is amongst those set to perform at next week’s BRIT Awards.

The annual televised ceremony will return to The O2 Arena in London on Tuesday, February 18, celebrating the best of British music from the past 12 months.