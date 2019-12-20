Harry Styles performed a secret show at London’s Electric Ballroom tonight (December 19), and aside from covering songs by Lizzo and Paul McCartney he also brought out Stormzy for a collaboration.

The ‘Adore You’ singer, who released his second solo album ‘Fine Line’ last week (December 13), took on Lizzo’s ‘Juice’ and Paul McCartney’s ‘Wonderful Christmas Time’ at his show in Camden.

It’s not the first time Style has covered ‘Juice’. Earlier this week he performed his rendition of Lizzo’s hit during a BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge session.

In the clip Styles is joined by his full live band and cleans up the song by adding the names of some of the people who are close to him (the word “bitch” is replaced with “Mitch” in reference to his guitarist Mitch Rowland).

Watch below as Styles performs ‘Juice’ tonight at the Electric Ballroom:

Elsewhere during his set, Styles invited Stormzy to join him on stage. The ‘Heavy is the Head’ rapper performed his chart-topper ‘Vossi Bop’ while Styles joined in with ad-libs.

When it came time to sing the lyrics: “I could never die, I’m Chuck Norris (Chuck Norris)/

Fuck the government and fuck Boris,” Styles held the mic out to the crowd while mouthing the lyrics himself.

Watch the pair perform together below:

harry styles more like harry the hypeman pic.twitter.com/NZJa5Vvu6l — suz is seeing harry (@cherrvstvls) December 19, 2019

@stormzy & @Harry_Styles giving it socks to Vossi Bop – but wait until the end – loving the artist on artist adoration pic.twitter.com/2sEgKkEqgS — Lisa McLoughlin (@itslisamc) December 19, 2019

Harry Styles brought out Stormzy tonight. It was great. pic.twitter.com/Zpq6ickDon — Patrick Smith (@PatrickHJSmith) December 19, 2019

never did i think i would see harry styles and stormzy sing together 🤯 @stormzy @Harry_Styles my two fave people!!! pic.twitter.com/oNaDe6bvqi — Charlotte Marie (@chxrlottemarie) December 19, 2019

Once Stormzy finished his performance he shared a few words about Harry Styles with the crowd.

“Hey guys, you see this boy right here. Harry Styles, the fuckin’ legend,” Stormzy said, before adding: “I want to say this on record, this guy has made a fucking brilliant album.”

“As much as we know Harry Styles is massive, I think you guys know this more than anyone. On my heart bro, you’re a genuine artist. Harry fuckin’ Styles!”

Watch Stormzy show love to Styles below:

Stormzy also took to Twitter to show further love to Styles.

“Harry Styles you are a legend my guy, what a moment,” he tweeted.

Harry Styles you are a legend my guy, what a moment ❤️❤️❤️ — HEAVY IS THE HEAD (@stormzy) December 19, 2019

Meanwhile, Harry Styles‘ fans are wondering if the singer could be set to make an appearance in a galaxy far, far away.

The ‘Lights Up’ singer is at the centre of rumours that he could appear as a Stormtrooper in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker after Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill shared a cryptic hint on Twitter.

The screen icon tweeted a mocked-up version of Harry in the special suit for Rise of Skywalker, sparking rumours that he could follow in the footsteps of Princes William and Harry, Tom Hardy and James Bond star Daniel Craig.