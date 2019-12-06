Harry Styles has debuted new track ‘Adore You’, and it sees him showing off his apparent devotion when it comes to love. You can watch the video for the track below.

The slinking, 70s-inspired track is the third track to emerge from his upcoming second album ‘Fine Line’, and comes after he previously released ‘Watermelon Sugar‘ and ‘Lights Up‘.

“Honey/ I’d walk through fire for you/Just let me adore you,” Styles sings on the new track.

“Oh honey, I’d walk through fire for you/ Just let me adore you/ Like it’s the only thing I’ll ever do/ Like it’s the only thing I’ll ever do.”

Styles has previously revealed how the record, which is set for release next Friday (December 13), saw him experimenting with magic mushrooms for the first time.

“I was with my friends and we were in Malibu. I felt so safe. It was like, ‘I want to take some mushrooms, I’m going to take some.’ Like, now’s the time to have fun, he told Zane Lowe’s New Music Daily show on Apple Music’s Beats 1.

“We’re in Malibu. [I’m] 24. I’m also in music…I’m not a politician. I don’t think it’s that crazy. I think my thing with with drugs is, if you’re taking anything to escape both to try and hide from stuff then you shouldn’t even drink. And if you’re taking anything to have fun and be creative, then great.

He continued to explain that he used the experience to help relieve stress and manage feeling overly self-concious.

Styles revealed in August that he had taken the drug, which led to him biting off the end of his tongue.

He will also head out on a huge 2020 world tour in support of the record.