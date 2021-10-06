Harry Styles dedicates ‘Kiwi’ to Halsey during New York City show

Harry Styles has paid tribute to Halsey while performing at Madison Square Garden in New York City – while Halsey themself was in attendance.

Styles was performing at the venue as part of his belated ‘Love On Tour’ world tour on Monday night (October 4).

During a performance of the song ‘Kiwi’, Styles noticed Halsey in the audience and tweaked a lyric from the song in tribute to them. Instead of the usual lyric of “I’m having your baby”, Styles instead sang the line “You just had a baby” while pointing at Halsey.

Halsey did indeed just have a baby – their first, Ender Ridley Aydin, was born in July of this year. The singer also recently released their fourth studio album, entitled ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’.

In a four-star review of the album, NME praised it for being “a defiant artistic statement.”

“It almost goes without saying that this album is intense as hell, and not exactly teeming with light relief,” it read.

“It’s also an intricate and an endlessly compelling artistic statement that only Halsey could have made.”

Styles, meanwhile, has had several fan interactions at shows on the ‘Love On Tour’ dates so far go viral. One saw the former One Direction member giving out dating advice, while another saw him take part in a gender reveal.