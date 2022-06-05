Harry Styles donates Apple AirPods advert fee to refugee aid charity

Harry Styles has donated his fee from the new Apple AirPods advert to a refugee aid charity, the International Rescue Committee (IRC).

The star is featured in the new commercial for the company’s AirPods with spatial audio alongside ‘Music For A Sushi Restaurant’, the opening song of his new album ‘Harry’s House’.

Following the unveiling of the advert last week, Styles announced that he would be donating his paycheque from it the IRC, a humanitarian aid organisation. The group are currently involved in helping the more than 6million refugees who have been displaced from Ukraine since Russia invaded the country in February.

“Thank you to @HarryStyles and @Apple for your generous donation to the IRC,” the charity tweeted, confirming the star’s donation. “Working in more than 40 countries, your support will help us reach even more refugees and people in need in the world’s toughest places. Honored to have your support!” The amount donated has not been disclosed.

Styles has made chart history around the world with ‘Harry’s House’ and its lead single ‘As It Was’. The album and single have simultaneously topped the charts in a number of countries, including the US, UK, Germany, Canada, Australia, Italy, Ireland and more. ‘Harry’s House’ has also broken records in the US and UK.

Meanwhile, the IRC donation follows the singer’s pledge last month (May 28) to give over $1million (£791k) to US gun safety support fund Everytown. Styles announced that he would donate proceeds from from his upcoming ‘Love On Tour’ dates to the organisation, which promoters Live Nation will match, up to $1million.

The move came after 19 children and two teachers were killed during a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. It was the deadliest school shooting in the US since the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012 and is the nation’s third-deadliest school shooting in its history.