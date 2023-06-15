Harry Styles fan names baby after tour at gender reveal at Wembley gig

A Harry Styles fan has shared that she decided to name her baby in honour of his tour after he helped her reveal its gender onstage.

At the second night (June 14) of his four-night run at London’s Wembley Stadium, Styles noticed a fan with a sign that read “Gender reveal?” The fan, named Cicely, provided the pop singer with a gender reveal balloon for him to pop.

“We’ve got a gender reveal! Are you sure you want to do this with all these people? Here we go,” Styles told the crowd in a fan-captured video. He continued: “Are we ready for this, this is a large moment. This is big! Are you ready to be shooketh, well and truly shooketh? You’ve waited six weeks to find out?”

Advertisement

The balloon revealed light pink confetti signifying that the fan was having a girl. Styles shouted to the crowd: “Make some noise for Cicely everybody! We’re having a girl Wembley! I’m very excited.”

Taking to Twitter after the events, Cicely thanked the fans around her for helping grab Styles’ attention sharing “I owe you everything.” She then said “it’s only fitting to make her middle name Love now,” using the pop star’s tour title ‘Love On Tour’ as a middle name for her baby.

Fans of the pop star quickly took to the comments to leave various heartfelt messages. One fan wrote: “I’m so happy for you, I hope you had an amazing night”, while another commented: “I adore that! Congratulations – wishing you the absolute best”.

i just want to say thank you to everyone in bishopsgate for helping to get harry’s attention i owe you everything <333 — Cicely 🪩 TOMORROW (@satellitecicely) June 14, 2023

it’s only fitting to make her middle name Love now 💕 — Cicely 🪩 TOMORROW (@satellitecicely) June 14, 2023

Advertisement

In other news, actor Stanley Tucci posted a video of himself dancing at Styles’ Wembley Stadium show in London. Other celebrities that have been seen at one of the Wembley shows so far include David Beckham, his daughter Harper and Alexa Chung.

last week rumours arose stating that the singer could potentially be the next artist to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show.

“There’s been a lot of chatter, that multiple-time GRAMMY award winner and former One Direction Star Harry Styles will be the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show Performer,” a platform called MLFootball wrote in a tweet that has since gone viral.

It was also reported that the singer was included on the Sunday Times Rich List – named as some of the UK’s richest people under the age of 35.

With a reported wealth of £150million, the 29-year-old solo artist is expected to have made much of the figure from his third studio effort ‘Harry’s House’, which came out in May 2022 and earned the title of biggest-selling UK album of last year. Other musicians listed in the article included Adele (£165million) and Ed Sheeran (£300million).