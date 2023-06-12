Harry Styles halts Slane Castle gig to help fallen fan

Harry Styles halted his performance in Slane Castle to check on an audience member who fell over.

The ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer was performing in Ireland on Saturday (June 10), as part of his ongoing ‘Love On Tour’ shows, when he brought the show to a stop to check on the wellbeing of a fan.

As per footage obtained by Dublin Live, the 29-year-old singer-songwriter stopped mid-performance to draw attention to a member of the audience who seemed to have fallen.

Advertisement

“Give her a bit of space and water. Is everybody else good?” he asked in front of the 80,000-strong crowd, checking if those in the area around her were also in need of any medical assistance. He also spoke directly to the female fan, adding “You good? Did you fall, is it slippy?”

Later in the performance, the former One Direction singer also shared an anecdote with his fans about how he got injured at a show in Tallaght, Dublin.

“Thanks for all the support over the years apart from the time I got headbutted because I went to Tallaght,” he joked. “Is anyone in here tonight from Tallaght? I forgive you Tallaght, I forgive you.”

Ok but I genuinely need to know who Tf head butted Harry Styles during a house party In Tallaght pic.twitter.com/bXfORlEugh — Lolly (@itslifeaslolly) June 22, 2022

At Saturday’s performance, Styles performed a 22-song setlist, including some of his most famous hits including ‘Sign Of The Times’, ‘As It Was’ and ‘Late Night Talking’. He also performed a rendition of one of his previous One Direction songs elsewhere in the show, playing a solo version of the 2011 hit ‘What Makes You Beautiful’.

This isn’t the first time that Styles has paused one of his live performances to check on the well-being of an audience member. Back in 2017, the pop star brought a concert in London to a pause after a female fan suffered a panic attack.

Advertisement

The singer was performing ‘Just A little Bit Of Your Heart’ at the Eventim Apollo when he spotted the fan in the crowd. “Is everyone OK? You still with me? Do you want to help her up?” he asked. “If everyone could give her some space. If everyone could chill for one second, we’ll get some people.”

In other Harry Styles news, last week rumours arose stating that the singer could potentially be the next artist to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show.

“There’s been a lot of chatter, that multiple-time GRAMMY award winner and former One Direction Star Harry Styles will be the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show Performer,” a platform called MLFootball wrote in a tweet that has since gone viral.

In other Harry Styles news, it was reported that the singer was included on the Sunday Times Rich List – named as some of the UK’s richest people under the age of 35.

With a reported wealth of £150million, the 29-year-old solo artist is expected to have made much of the figure from his third studio effort ‘Harry’s House’, which came out in May 2022 and earned the title of biggest-selling UK album of last year. Other musicians listed in the article included Adele (£165million) and Ed Sheeran (£300million).