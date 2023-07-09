Harry Styles allegedly hit in the eye by thrown object at Vienna concert

Harry Styles was seemingly hit in the eye by an object thrown from the crowd while performing in Vienna, Austria.

During the concert at the Ernst Happel Stadion in Vienna yesterday (July 8), Styles was filmed getting hit in the face by an unknown object thrown at him. In the video – shared below courtesy of Pop Crave on Twitter – Styles can be seen wincing in pain and grabbing his face, stopping in his tracks for a second.

It is currently unknown if Styles was injured by the incident, or what the object was.

Advertisement

Watch the clip below.

Harry Styles gets hit in the eye by an object thrown at him during his concert in Vienna. pic.twitter.com/mD9kzFoQvG — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 9, 2023

The incident makes Harry Styles the latest musician to be pelted with an object while performing onstage. While artists getting hit onstage by objects isn’t particularly new, there has been a considerable increase in incidents in recent memory.

The most prolific case recently saw Bebe Rexha get hit in the face by a mobile phone during her ‘Best F’n Night of My Life’ tour on June 18 at the Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York. Rexha dropped to the ground after an audience member hurled their mobile phone at her. The following day, Rexha took to social media to share the aftermath of the injury. In a TikTok video, Rexha took off a pair of dark sunglasses to reveal a bruised eye.

The man who threw the phone at Rexha was arrested at the show following the event. According to The Washington Post, the attacker, identified as Nicolas Malvagna of Manalapan, N.J., was arrested at the concert and charged with assault. The 27-year-old man “intentionally threw a cellphone” at the singer, police said in a statement.

Advertisement

Following that incident, P!nk experienced two weird instances of having items thrown or passed to her while performing. A fan handed P!nk a full wheel of cheese from the front row. The previous night, another fan passed up a portion of their mother’s ashes onstage.

Last week, Lil Nas X briefly stopped a show in Stockholm to deal with the unexpected arrival onstage of an artificial sex toy.