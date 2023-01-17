Harry Styles is performing at the 2023 BRIT Awards

Harry Styles will perform at the 2023 BRIT Awards next month.

BRIT Awards organisers announced Styles’ inclusion to the performance line-up overnight, with the singer joining a bill that also includes FLO, Sam Smith and Kim Petras (performing their collaboration ‘Unholy’ together), and Wet Leg.

The appearance will mark the second time Styles has performed at the BRITs as a solo artist, after playing his ‘Fine Line’ cut ‘Falling’ at the 2020 awards. Styles also performed at the 2013 awards as a member of One Direction, where the group delivered their rendition of Blondie‘s ‘One Way or Another’ (which also interpolates the Undertones’ ‘Teenage Kicks’).

.@Harry_Styles is coming home to The BRITs stage 🏠 Don't miss it on Saturday 11 February on ITV (UK) and https://t.co/QjEmDoO5Pu (International) #BRITs pic.twitter.com/BnU3PLPBTk — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) January 17, 2023

Styles – along with Wet Leg – has the most nominations at this year’s BRIT Awards with four, including British Album of the Year (for last year’s ‘Harry’s House’) and Song of the Year (for lead single ‘As It Was’).

The other two categories Styles is nominated in have sparked controversy for the BRITs since their announcement earlier this month. All of this year’s Artist of the Year nominees are male – with Central Cee, Fred Again.., George Ezra and Stormzy nominated alongside Styles – prompting backlash.

“So the Brits introduced an Artist of the Year category as a gender-neutral replacement for Best Male and Best Female Artist category – but this year all five nominees are blokes,” musician Tim Burgess tweeted this month. “One step forward, three steps back.”

Styles is also nominated in the Best Pop/R&B Act alongside Cat Burns, Charli XCX, Dua Lipa and Sam Smith. Multiple artists have hit out at a lack of R&B representation in the category, including Mahalia.

“I’m sorry but UK R&B right now is THRIVING,” the singer tweeted. “Forget putting us in this category. Give us our own!!!!! How many times do we have to scream at you?” She added: “Winning awards isn’t the reason why we make and release music. We do this shit out of love. But, at this point, it’s nothing short of disrespectful.”

This year’s BRIT Awards ceremony will take place at the O2 Arena in London on February 11, hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan.