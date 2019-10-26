Harry Styles joins Kacey Musgraves to duet ‘Space Cowboy’ – watch

It follows the pair linking up last year to cover Shania Twain's 'You're Still The One'

Harry Styles joined Kacey Musgraves onstage at her Nashville gig last night (October 25) to perform a duet of her 2018 track ‘Space Cowboy’ – watch footage of the link-up below.

It comes after the pair duetted on a cover of Shania Twain’s ‘You’re Still The One’ at Styles’ Madison Square Garden gig last year, where Musgraves was the support act.

Praising Musgraves on stage after the performance, Styles said: “As a peer, and someone I like to call a friend, it’s always a pleasure, an honor to share the stage with this lady.

“She’s made a couple of my favourite albums, and it’s an honour to be here tonight with all of you to say congratulations and round off this wonderful tour, and a wonderful year.”

Last night’s show at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville was her final gig of 2019, in support of last year’s ‘Golden Hour’ LP.

Harry Styles made his comeback earlier this month with new single ‘Lights Up’, also sharing its moody video.

In an NME review of ‘Lights Up’, El Hunt said: “‘Lights up, and they know who you are,’ he asks, ‘do you know who you are?’

“Whether Styles is talking about his solo career, learning to enjoy being alone again after a messy break-up, or addressing the constant speculation that revolves around fame remains to be seen. Either way, ‘Lights Up’ handles the sheer excess of ‘Harry Styles’ with a lighter touch. It’s an intriguing taster of things to come.”