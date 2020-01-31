Harry Styles joins Lizzo on stage for ‘Juice’ performance

Harry Styles has performed ‘Juice’ live with Lizzo on stage in Miami.

Fans filmed the pair dancing on stage together as they sang the ‘Cuz I Love You’ single, with Lizzo at one point pretending to spank Styles. It comes after Styles previously covered ‘Juice’ for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge.

In a subsequent interview with host Clara Amfo, Styles praised Lizzo, saying: “I just think she’s amazing; she’s one of the most exciting artists working now for sure. She’s exactly what you want an artist to be, which is themselves.”

Tonight (January 31), Styles will perform at Pepsi Zero Sugar’s Super Bowl party in Miami despite facing calls to boycott the event by fans. They’ve urged him to show solidarity with NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Kaepernick has not appeared in the league since 2016 after he kneeled during the US national anthem in protest against police brutality and racial inequality.

In a four-star review of Styles’ new album, NME’s Hannah Mylrea wrote: “The former One Directioner has come good on his early promise, letting loose on a fun, funk-inspired album.”

Meanwhile, Lizzo recently joined the likes of Alicia Keys and Boys II Men in opening the Grammys, with their performance paying tribute to the late Kobe Bryant.