Harry Styles leads round of applause for the Queen at New York gig

Harry Styles led a round of applause for the Queen during his gig at New York’s Madison Square Garden last night (September 8).

Queen Elizabeth II died yesterday at her Balmoral estate in Scotland, bringing her 70-year reign to an end. She was 96 years old.

Styles took a moment to pay tribute to the monarch during his latest gig at the New York arena, telling the crowd: “From my homeland, there was some very sad news today: the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.”

The pop star then asked the 20,000-capacity audience to “join me in a round of applause for 70 years of service”. After the crowd joined in, Styles added: “Thank you, Madison Square Garden.” Watch footage of the moment below.

#HarryStyles asks fans to applaud in appreciation of Queen Elizabeth’s 70 years of service during #LoveOnTourNYC at #MSG pic.twitter.com/r7T1qCnKFu — amanda j.✨ (@amandathinksso) September 9, 2022

Styles is one of a number of stars to have paid their respects to the monarch.

Elton John, who was performing in Toronto last night, also dedicated time at his concert to remember the Queen. “She was an inspiring presence to be around — I’ve been around her and she was fantastic,” he said. “She led the country though some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, decency and a genuine care and warmth.”

Before performing his 1974 hit ‘Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me’, John added: “I send my love to her family and her loved ones. She will be missed, but her spirit lives on and we celebrate her life tonight with music — OK?”

Other major figures from the world of entertainment, including Mick Jagger, Stephen Fry and Ozzy Osbourne, have been paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following the announcement of her death.