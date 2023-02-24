Harry Styles legally required to take part in New Zealand census due to gig

Harry Styles will legally have to take part in New Zealand’s census because he is playing in Auckland on the day it is happening.

Unlike in the UK, foreign visitors who are in New Zealand on the day of the census have to take part. The census, which is taken every five years, falls on March 7, the day Styles plays his only New Zealand show of his ‘Love On Tour’ world tour.

A spokesperson for the New Zealand government’s census team told The Guardian that Styles would have to take part. Those who don’t participate or provide incorrect information risk a fine of to NZ$2,000 (£1,037).

Advertisement

The 2023 census Twitter account confirmed to an inquiring Twitter user that it requires everyone in the country to provide their details – including “tourists, visitors and former members of One Direction”.

The account then shared an “artist’s impression” of Styles filling out his census form “lovingly rendered in fuchsia in Microsoft Paint”.

Kia ora @coupdemain CC: the country. Thank you for this important query. Everyone who is in Aotearoa New Zealand on census night (Tuesday 7 March), needs to be counted in the census. This includes tourists, visitors, and former members of One Direction. Artist's impression: pic.twitter.com/e5yvh2B551 — 2023 Census | Aotearoa New Zealand | 7 March 2023 (@2023Census) February 23, 2023

Styles will have to answer questions ranging from his household members to his smoking habits and regular income.

Elsewhere on the Oceania leg of ‘Love On Tour’, the singer made headlines earlier this week after the crowd at his show in Perth, Australia got him to do a “shoey” – drinking a beverage, usually beer, out of a shoe. “…This is one of the most disgusting traditions I’ve ever witnessed,” Styles remarked, adding after that he’ll be “discussing this with my therapist at length”.

Styles will be playing another UK and European leg of the tour later this year, which includes two further London dates at Wembley Stadium. Support for the UK and European gigs will come from Wet Leg, with Inhaler also joining at a huge Irish show.

Advertisement

You can see the full list of dates below and buy your tickets here.

MAY 2023

13 – Horsens, CASA Arena

17 – Munich, Olympiastadion

22 – Coventry, Coventry Building Society Arena

26 – Edinburgh, BT Murrayfield Stadium

JUNE 2023

1 – Paris, Stade De France

5 – Amsterdam, Johan Cruijff Arena

10 – Dublin, Slane Castle

13 – London, Wembley Stadium

14 – London, Wembley Stadium

20 – Cardiff, Principality Stadium

24 – Werchter, Festivalpark

27 – Dusseldorf, Merkur Spiel-Arena

JULY 2023

5 – Frankfurt, Deutsche Bank Park

8 – Vienna, Ernst-Happel-Stadion

12 – Barcelona, Estadi Olimpic Lluis Company

14 – Madrid, Nuevo Espacio Mad Cool

18 – Lisbon, Passeio Maritimo Alges

22 – Reggio Emilia, RCF Arena