Harry Styles, Lewis Capaldi and Celeste lead nominations for Ivor Novello Awards 2021

Harry Styles, Lewis Capaldi and Celeste are among the leading nominees at this year’s Ivor Novello Awards.
The 2021 ceremony will take place at Grosvenor House in London on September 21, with the awards set to honour British and Irish songwriters and screen composers.
Styles is up for Songwriter of the Year along with his regular collaborator Kid Harpoon, while the singer is also nominated twice in the PRS for Music Most Performed Work category. Capaldi’s two nods also come in this category.
Celeste has been nominated for Songwriter of the Year (along with her co-writer Jamie Hartman) as well as in the Best Song Musically and Lyrically category along with the likes of Arlo Parks, Headie One and Marina.
The likes of Fontaines D.C., AJ Tracey, Pa Salieu, Laura Marling and Dave have also been nominated – you can check out the full nominations list for the 2021 Ivors below.
Best Album
A HERO’S DEATH
Written by Grian Chatten, Thomas Coll, Conor Curley, Conor Deegan and Carlos O’Connell
Performed by Fontaines D.C.
Published in the UK by Domino Publishing Company
LIANNE LA HAVAS
Written by Matthew Hales and Lianne La Havas
Performed by Lianne La Havas
Published in the UK by Universal Music Publishing and Warner Chappell Music
SEND THEM TO COVENTRY
Written by Felix Joseph, Alastair O’Donnell and Pa Salieu
Performed by Pa Salieu
Published in the UK by Universal Music Publishing, Neo Songs-BMG UK and Sony Music Publishing
SONG FOR OUR DAUGHTER
Written by Laura Marling
Performed by Laura Marling
Published in the UK by Kobalt Music Publishing
WHAT KINDA MUSIC
Written by Yussef Dayes, Tom Misch and Rocco Palladino
Performed by Tom Misch + Yussef Dayes
Published in the UK by YD Music-Kobalt Music Publishing and Universal Music Publishing
Best Contemporary Song
CHILDREN OF THE INTERNET
Written by Dave and Fraser T Smith
Performed by Future Utopia feat. Dave & Es Devlin
Published in the UK by Warner Chappell Music and Kobalt Music Publishing
DAISY
Written by Ashnikko and Slinger
Performed by Ashnikko
Published in the UK by Warner Chappell Music and Copyright Control
ENERGY
Written by Kwes Darko, Felix Joseph, Mahalia, Alastair O’Donnell and Pa Salieu
Performed by Pa Salieu feat. Mahalia
Published in the UK by Young Songs-Sony Music Publishing, Universal Music Publishing, Kobalt Music Publishing, Neo Songs-BMG UK and Sony Music Publishing
GIVE ME A REASON
Written by Rachel Chinouriri and Tom Henry
Performed by Rachel Chinouriri
Published in the UK by Reservoir Reverb Music
TOP SCHEME
Written by David Balfe
Performed by For Those I Love
Published in the UK by September Music Publishing-Universal Music Publishing
PRS for Music Most Performed Work
ADORE YOU
Written by Amy Allen, Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon and Harry Styles
Performed by Harry Styles
Published in the UK by Artist Publishing Group West-Kobalt Music Publishing, Concord Music Publishing and Universal Music Publishing
BEFORE YOU GO
Written by Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Ben Kohn and Phil Plested
Performed by Lewis Capaldi
Published in the UK by BMG UK and Hotel Cabana-Sony Music Publishing
HEAD & HEART
Written by Jonathan Courtidis, Dan Dare and Robert Harvey
Performed by Joel Corry feat. MNEK
Published in the UK by Sony Music Publishing and Minds On Fire
SOMEONE YOU LOVED
Written by Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Ben Kohn and Sam Roman
Performed by Lewis Capaldi
Published in the UK by BMG UK and Sony Music Publishing
WATERMELON SUGAR
Written by Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon, Mitchell Rowland and Harry Styles
Performed by Harry Styles
Published in the UK by Concord Music Publishing and Universal Music Publishing
Songwriter Of The Year
AJ Tracey
Celeste and Jamie Hartman
Kamille
Kid Harpoon and Harry Styles
MNEK
Best Song Musically and Lyrically
BLACK DOG
Written by Gianluca Buccellati and Arlo Parks
Performed by Arlo Parks
Published in the UK by One Two Many Songs-Sony Music Publishing and Young Songs-Sony Music Publishing
GANG
Written by Fred again.. and Headie One
Performed by Headie One & Fred again..
Published in the UK by Universal Music Publishing
GOD’S OWN CHILDREN
Written by Barney Lister and Obongjayar
Performed by Obongjayar
Published in the UK by Universal Music Publishing and Beggars Music
MAN’S WORLD
Written by Marina
Performed by Marina
Published in the UK by Warner Chappell Music
STOP THIS FLAME
Written by Celeste and Jamie Hartman
Performed by Celeste
Published in the UK by Warner Chappell Music and Reservoir Reverb Music
Best Original Film Score
CALM WITH HORSES
Composed by Blanck Mass
Published in the UK by BMG UK
FOUR KIDS AND IT
Composed by Anne Nikitin
Published in the UK by FKAI Productions
SAINT MAUD
Composed by Adam Janota Bzowski
Published in the UK by Universal Music Publishing
THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7
Composed by Daniel Pemberton
Published in the UK by KMR Music Royalties II SCSP
TWO BY TWO: OVERBOARD!
Composed by Craig Stuart Garfinkle and Eimear Noone
Published in the UK by Accorder Music
Best Original Video Game Score
GHOST OF TSUSHIMA
Composed by Ilan Eshkeri and Shigeru Umebayashi
LITTLE ORPHEUS
Composed by Jessica Curry and Jim Fowler
ORI AND THE WILL OF THE WISPS
Composed by Gareth Coker
Best Television Soundtrack
A SUITABLE BOY
Composed by Alex Heffes and Anoushka Shankar
Published in the UK by Bright Notion Music-Decca Publishing, Anourag Music Publishing, Lookout Point-BBC Studios Distribution
DEVS
Composed by Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury and The Insects
Published in the UK by Sony Music Publishing
DRACULA
Composed by David Arnold and Michael Price
Published in the UK by Bucks Music Group and Sony Music Publisihng
NOUGHTS + CROSSES
Composed by Matthew Herbert
Published in the UK by Bucks Music Group and Sony Music Publishing
US
Composed by Oli Julian
Published in the UK by Concord FTV