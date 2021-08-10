Harry Styles, Lewis Capaldi and Celeste lead nominations for Ivor Novello Awards 2021

Harry Styles, Lewis Capaldi and Celeste are among the leading nominees at this year’s Ivor Novello Awards.

The 2021 ceremony will take place at Grosvenor House in London on September 21, with the awards set to honour British and Irish songwriters and screen composers.

Styles is up for Songwriter of the Year along with his regular collaborator Kid Harpoon, while the singer is also nominated twice in the PRS for Music Most Performed Work category. Capaldi’s two nods also come in this category.

Advertisement

Celeste has been nominated for Songwriter of the Year (along with her co-writer Jamie Hartman) as well as in the Best Song Musically and Lyrically category along with the likes of Arlo Parks, Headie One and Marina.

The likes of Fontaines D.C., AJ Tracey, Pa Salieu, Laura Marling and Dave have also been nominated – you can check out the full nominations list for the 2021 Ivors below.

Best Album

A HERO’S DEATH

Written by Grian Chatten, Thomas Coll, Conor Curley, Conor Deegan and Carlos O’Connell

Performed by Fontaines D.C.

Published in the UK by Domino Publishing Company

LIANNE LA HAVAS

Written by Matthew Hales and Lianne La Havas

Performed by Lianne La Havas

Published in the UK by Universal Music Publishing and Warner Chappell Music

SEND THEM TO COVENTRY

Written by Felix Joseph, Alastair O’Donnell and Pa Salieu

Performed by Pa Salieu

Published in the UK by Universal Music Publishing, Neo Songs-BMG UK and Sony Music Publishing

Advertisement

SONG FOR OUR DAUGHTER

Written by Laura Marling

Performed by Laura Marling

Published in the UK by Kobalt Music Publishing

WHAT KINDA MUSIC

Written by Yussef Dayes, Tom Misch and Rocco Palladino

Performed by Tom Misch + Yussef Dayes

Published in the UK by YD Music-Kobalt Music Publishing and Universal Music Publishing

Best Contemporary Song

CHILDREN OF THE INTERNET

Written by Dave and Fraser T Smith

Performed by Future Utopia feat. Dave & Es Devlin

Published in the UK by Warner Chappell Music and Kobalt Music Publishing

DAISY

Written by Ashnikko and Slinger

Performed by Ashnikko

Published in the UK by Warner Chappell Music and Copyright Control

ENERGY

Written by Kwes Darko, Felix Joseph, Mahalia, Alastair O’Donnell and Pa Salieu

Performed by Pa Salieu feat. Mahalia

Published in the UK by Young Songs-Sony Music Publishing, Universal Music Publishing, Kobalt Music Publishing, Neo Songs-BMG UK and Sony Music Publishing

GIVE ME A REASON

Written by Rachel Chinouriri and Tom Henry

Performed by Rachel Chinouriri

Published in the UK by Reservoir Reverb Music

TOP SCHEME

Written by David Balfe

Performed by For Those I Love

Published in the UK by September Music Publishing-Universal Music Publishing

PRS for Music Most Performed Work

ADORE YOU

Written by Amy Allen, Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon and Harry Styles

Performed by Harry Styles

Published in the UK by Artist Publishing Group West-Kobalt Music Publishing, Concord Music Publishing and Universal Music Publishing

BEFORE YOU GO

Written by Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Ben Kohn and Phil Plested

Performed by Lewis Capaldi

Published in the UK by BMG UK and Hotel Cabana-Sony Music Publishing

HEAD & HEART

Written by Jonathan Courtidis, Dan Dare and Robert Harvey

Performed by Joel Corry feat. MNEK

Published in the UK by Sony Music Publishing and Minds On Fire

SOMEONE YOU LOVED

Written by Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Ben Kohn and Sam Roman

Performed by Lewis Capaldi

Published in the UK by BMG UK and Sony Music Publishing

WATERMELON SUGAR

Written by Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon, Mitchell Rowland and Harry Styles

Performed by Harry Styles

Published in the UK by Concord Music Publishing and Universal Music Publishing

Songwriter Of The Year

AJ Tracey

Celeste and Jamie Hartman

Kamille

Kid Harpoon and Harry Styles

MNEK

Best Song Musically and Lyrically

BLACK DOG

Written by Gianluca Buccellati and Arlo Parks

Performed by Arlo Parks

Published in the UK by One Two Many Songs-Sony Music Publishing and Young Songs-Sony Music Publishing

GANG

Written by Fred again.. and Headie One

Performed by Headie One & Fred again..

Published in the UK by Universal Music Publishing

GOD’S OWN CHILDREN

Written by Barney Lister and Obongjayar

Performed by Obongjayar

Published in the UK by Universal Music Publishing and Beggars Music

MAN’S WORLD

Written by Marina

Performed by Marina

Published in the UK by Warner Chappell Music

STOP THIS FLAME

Written by Celeste and Jamie Hartman

Performed by Celeste

Published in the UK by Warner Chappell Music and Reservoir Reverb Music

Best Original Film Score

CALM WITH HORSES

Composed by Blanck Mass

Published in the UK by BMG UK

FOUR KIDS AND IT

Composed by Anne Nikitin

Published in the UK by FKAI Productions

SAINT MAUD

Composed by Adam Janota Bzowski

Published in the UK by Universal Music Publishing

THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7

Composed by Daniel Pemberton

Published in the UK by KMR Music Royalties II SCSP

TWO BY TWO: OVERBOARD!

Composed by Craig Stuart Garfinkle and Eimear Noone

Published in the UK by Accorder Music

Best Original Video Game Score

GHOST OF TSUSHIMA

Composed by Ilan Eshkeri and Shigeru Umebayashi

LITTLE ORPHEUS

Composed by Jessica Curry and Jim Fowler

ORI AND THE WILL OF THE WISPS

Composed by Gareth Coker

Best Television Soundtrack

A SUITABLE BOY

Composed by Alex Heffes and Anoushka Shankar

Published in the UK by Bright Notion Music-Decca Publishing, Anourag Music Publishing, Lookout Point-BBC Studios Distribution

DEVS

Composed by Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury and The Insects

Published in the UK by Sony Music Publishing

DRACULA

Composed by David Arnold and Michael Price

Published in the UK by Bucks Music Group and Sony Music Publisihng

NOUGHTS + CROSSES

Composed by Matthew Herbert

Published in the UK by Bucks Music Group and Sony Music Publishing

US

Composed by Oli Julian

Published in the UK by Concord FTV