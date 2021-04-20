Harry Styles, Lizzo and The 1975 among nominees for British LGBT Awards

Harry Styles, Lizzo and The 1975 are among the nominees for this year’s British LGBT Awards.

The annual awards, which are voted on by the public, celebrate personalities from across charity, the media and business who have helped to advance the rights and lives of LGBT+ people.

Those nominated in the music category include Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Sam Smith, MNEK, and The 1975. Also in the running is Harry Styles, who has been praised for his gender non-conforming fashion style and his staunch support of the LGBT community.

The celebrity award category features Umbrella Academy star Elliot Page, who recently came out as transgender, Demi Lovato, Cara Delevingne, Jane Fonda, Willow Smith, George Clooney, and Queer Eye fashion expert Tan France.

Celebrities in the ally category include Charli XCX, Spice Girls singer Mel C, Drag Race judge Michelle Visage, and Killing Eve‘s Jodie Comer.

Elsewhere, Netflix thriller The Haunting Of Bly Manor, Channel 4’s It’s A Sin, CBBC’s The Next Step have been shortlisted in the media moments category, along with Strictly Come Dancing, recognised for its first same-sex pairing.

“These awards shine a light on those who have stood shoulder to shoulder with the LGBT+ community, during what has been an extremely challenging 12 months,” explained British LGBT Awards founder, Sarah Garrett.

“The nominees, which include an exciting mix of famous LGBT+ faces, allies and organisations have all demonstrated a commitment to advancing LGBT+ rights.”

The awards will take place on August 27, 2021 – find out more info here.

