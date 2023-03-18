Harry Styles made check-up calls after Grammys performance went wrong

Harry Styles called crew members to check they were OK after the stage that he was performing on at the 2023 Grammy Awards spun in the wrong direction.

That’s according to Grammys set designer Julio Himede, who told the BBC’s Eurovisioncast podcast that Styles was courteous and didn’t criticise technicians for the mishap.

Styles “called the team in charge to make sure they were OK,” Himede said.

At the 65th Annual Awards in Los Angeles on February 5, Styles and his dancers were forced to “reverse” their routine live onstage after the revolving stage malfunctioned.

The pop star sang his 2022 hit single ‘As It Was’ and was due to mirror the song’s official video by presenting Styles on spinning turntable alongside a group of backing dancers.

Himede added that the mishap “was heartbreaking”.

“In rehearsals his performance was so polished. I was sitting there admiring how amazing Harry and his dancers were to just run with it and cope with it. To continue the performance live and all of a sudden think, ‘I have to just go in reverse now’, is quite incredible.”

Himede added that incidents like that why multiple rehearsals are so important for live television, as he went on to discuss his next big project: the set design for the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

