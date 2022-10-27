Harry Styles teases official video for ‘Music For A Sushi Restaurant’

Harry Styles has announced the official video for his latest single ‘Music For A Sushi Restaurant’.

The song appears on the former One Direction singer’s third solo album ‘Harry’s House’, which came out in May.

Today (October 27), a post on the Harry Styles HQ Instagram account confirmed that the track’s accompanying visuals will arrive at midday ET/ 5pm BST. A still from the clip sees a topless Styles sporting a long beard in what appears to be a restaurant kitchen.

You can check out the post and premiere link below.

In a four-star review of ‘Harry’s House’, NME said: “‘Music For A Sushi Restaurant’ comes tearing into view with a diva-worthy wail from the star that quickly dissolves into a slinky bassline and, shortly after, a peacocking trumpet melody that feels both flashy and celebratory.”

The cut follows on from previous singles ‘As It Was’ and ‘Late Night Talking’.

Styles is currently in the midst of a residency at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California as part of his 2022 North American ‘Love On Tour’. He’s also played multiple nights in New York, Austin, Chicago and Toronto.

The star is due to return to the UK and Ireland next summer, and recently revealed that he’d already started working on ideas for his fourth solo album.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that ‘Harry’s House’ was the biggest-selling vinyl LP of the year so far.