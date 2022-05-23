Harry Styles on track for Number One as album becomes fastest selling of 2022

Harry Styles is on track for this week’s Number One album after becoming the fastest-selling album of 2022 so far.

‘Harry’s House’ is the fastest selling album of 2022 after just one weekend of sales and streams since its release last Friday (May 20).

The album has racked up 61,000 chart sales up to now – a number that surpasses his previous studio albums. ‘Harry Styles’ had 57,000 chart sales during its first week of release in 2017, while ‘Fine Line’ managed 49,000.

His self-titled debut has also risen to Number 28 in the midweek charts, suggesting it’s on course for a return to the Top 40.

Other albums in the top five include the debut album of German synth pop group xPropaganda, ‘The Heart Is Strange’, at number two, while The Clash‘s ‘Combat Rock’ is on course to enter at number three following a special edition re-release of the album.

Elsewhere, Everything Everything are currently at number five in the charts with their latest album, ‘Raw Data Feel.’

Over the weekend, The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger opened up about comparisons of himself to Styles.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, Jagger says he considers resemblance comparisons between him and Styles to have been “superficial”. Styles has frequently been compared to the Stones frontman over the years and was once rumoured to be playing Jagger in an upcoming biopic of his life.

Responding to the comparisons, Jagger said: “I like Harry – we have an easy relationship,” he said.

“I mean, I used to wear a lot more eye make-up than him. Come on, I was much more androgynous. And he doesn’t have a voice like mine or move on stage like me; he just has a superficial resemblance to my younger self, which is fine – he can’t help that.”

Reviewing Styles’ latest album, NME said: “The musician’s third album feels lie a magical thing – a record that you want to take up residence in until you know its every nook and cranny in minute detail.

“Home, for Styles, might be a state of mind, but with ‘Harry’s House’, he’s made an album that feels like the “little cottage” Mitchell once sang of; a place where you “can really find release”, relax and process the minutiae of your day.”