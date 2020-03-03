Harry Styles opens up on how he escaped knifepoint mugging last month

Harry Styles has opened up on how he tried to flee a group of muggers by running into the road and throwing himself in front of two cars.

The ‘Fine Line’ star was mugged at knifepoint last month near the London village where he lives, with initial reports suggesting he was forced to hand over cash to his attackers.

Discussing the ordeal for the first time, Harry told Howard Stern how the group had first approached him and asked if he wanted to buy some weed.

When he turned down their offer, they asked the singer what he had on him and said he should “quit fucking around” when he told them he had nothing.

You can listen to Harry’s interview (1 hour and 35 min) on the Howard Stern show here: https://t.co/jWi5X0fmZ3 (via harrysdimples) — HSD (@hsdaily) March 2, 2020

While handing over cash to the gang, Styles refused to hand over his phone – prompting one gang member to lift his shirt and reveal a knife.

“The guy’s like unlock your phone and the other one pulls his shirt up and he’s got a knife sticking in his pants and I was like, shit,” Harry said.

Styles then refused to unlock the phone, before attempting to make his escape.

“There’s a little pond behind them and I thought I’d throw it in the pond and be like, neither of us can have it, and then I thought I didn’t want to piss them off. Two cars were coming and I felt an opportunity to sprint and run and I just run into the road and try to stop a car… obviously a mad man runs into the road, you won’t let them into your car, so they don’t let me in.

“I try and get another car, they don’t let me in… I just turned and [ran] back to the little village area where I live.”

“I just sprinted but usually when I’m out walking I’m wearing running stuff,” Harry said.

“This was the one time I was like wearing corduroy [flares] and shoes. I was like, I’m going to have to fucking sprint all the way up this hill.”

Confirming the incident on February 14, a Metropolitan Police spokesman said the force was “investigating reports of a knifepoint robbery in Hampstead.”

They continued: “It was reported that a man in his 20s was approached by another man and threatened him with a knife. The victim was not injured however, cash was taken from him. No arrests and enquiries are ongoing.”

