Harry Styles pays tribute to Christine McVie with ‘Songbird’ cover

Harry Styles paid tribute to late Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter Christine McVie in Chile last night (December 1) with a moving cover of ‘Songbird’.

The former One Direction star performed the McVie-penned 1977 ballad towards the end of his concert at the Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida in Santiago. You can view footage of the performance below.

During the show he also performed a host of his own hits from his third solo album ‘Harry’s House’ including hit single ‘As It Was’, ‘Music For A Sushi Restaurant’ and ‘Late Night Talking.

McVie “passed away peacefully at hospital” on Wednesday morning (November 30) following a short illness, her family confirmed in a statement. She was 79 years old. An exact cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

Harry performing Songbird by Fleetwood Mac at Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida in Santiago, Chile – December 1 (via @AndruFuentesL) pic.twitter.com/Fbzg7sGtUP — HSD Love On Tour (@hsdlot) December 2, 2022

The late singer-songwriter’s former bandmates Stevie Nicks, Mick Fleetwood and Lindsey Buckingham have since shared messages on social media, as have many other figures from the music world and beyond.

Earlier this week, LCD Soundsystem also incorporated ‘Songbird’ into James Murphy and co’s ‘New York, I Love You But You’re Bringing Me Down’ during their performance at Brooklyn Steel. LCD keyboardist Nancy Whang provided lead vocals on the cover.

Additionally, the band played ‘You Make Loving Fun’, ‘Love In Store’ and ‘Everywhere’ – all of which were written and sang by McVie – over the PA System before and after the concert.

Meanwhile, Styles is due to return to the UK and Ireland next summer as an extension to his mammoth ‘Love On Tour’. You can find any remaining tickets for Harry Styles’ new dates here.