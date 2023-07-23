Harry Styles plays new instrumental piano song at final ‘Love On Tour’ gig

Harry Styles closed out his ‘Love On Tour’ shows in Italy last night (July 22), closing the set with a new instrumental piano song.

The singer has been on an extensive world tour behind his album ‘Harry’s House’ and the run of gigs came to an end on Saturday in Reggio nell’Emilia, Italy.

To close out the performance at the RCF Arena Campovolo, Styles performed a new song alone at the piano, so far without lyrics.

Advertisement

See footage of the 10-minute performance below.

At a recent show as part of ‘Love On Tour’, Harry Styles invited Wet Leg onstage for a rendition of their track ‘Wet Dream’.

“It has been the most wonderful, wonderful tour, getting to watch them play every night,” he said to the audience, introducing the band. “They’re one of my favourite bands. Can you please welcome to the stage Hester and Rhian from Wet Leg!”

This isn’t the first time that Styles has shared his fondness for Wet Leg, nor the first time that he has covered their 2022 track.

Back in May last year, the pop star recorded a live version of the song in May as part of a special Live Lounge session on BBC Radio 1. The cover also came after the duo were announced as the support act for Styles’ 2023 Australian/New Zealand tour.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Madame Tussauds has unveiled seven new Harry Styles waxworks across their international locations.

The seven new statues are located around the world with one placed in Madame Tussauds London, New York, Hollywood, Amsterdam, Berlin, Singapore and Sydney. Each one depicts Styles in some of his most memorable outfits.