Harry Styles postpones tonight’s Los Angeles gig due to illness

Harry Styles has postponed his concert in Los Angeles tonight (November 4) due to illness.

The former One Direction singer is currently midway through a 15-night residency at The Kia Forum stadium in Inglewood, California as part of his 2022 North American ‘Love On Tour’. He’s also played multiple nights in New York, Austin, Chicago and Toronto.

Taking to Twitter last night (November 3), a Kia Forum spokesperson confirmed that Styles will not be performing at the venue this evening “due to band illness”.

“Out of an abundance of caution, tomorrow’s Harry Styles show on Friday, November 4, 2022 at the Kia Forum has been rescheduled to Sunday, November 6, 2022,” the statement reads.

Tickets purchased for the original date will be honoured for the new gig. All additional concerts, including tomorrow night’s (November 5), are set to take place as planned. See the announcement post below.

All additional show dates will play as scheduled. An email from Ticketmaster will be sent directly to ticket holders with more info. (2/2) — The Kia Forum (@thekiaforum) November 4, 2022

It comes after Styles rescheduled one of his dates in Chicago, Illinois last month due to “band/crew illness”.

The star, who released his third solo album ‘Harry’s House’ in May, will return to the UK and Ireland next summer as an extension to his mammoth ‘Love On Tour’.

Back in August, Styles revealed that he was already working on ideas for his fourth studio record. “I’m always writing,” he said.

Meanwhile, ‘Harry’s House’ lead single ‘As It Was’ has become the most-streamed song from 2022. Styles’ latest full-length effort recently became the biggest-selling vinyl LP of the year so far.

Harry Styles shared the official music video for his new single, ‘Music For A Sushi Restaurant’, last week.